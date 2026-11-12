Disney Imagination Campus and The Muppets Give Educators the Chance to Win a Trip to Walt Disney World

Teachers everywhere are being invited to enter for a chance to win some Disney magic in the form of a new sweepstakes with a prize that will bring them to Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Disney is inviting educators to experience some Disney magic with the 2027 Teachers Sweepstakes, offering a chance to win an exclusive getaway at Walt Disney World Resort.

Teaming up with The Muppets, Disney Imagination Campus is launching the sweepstakes to recognize the dedication and inspiration that educators bring to their classrooms.

The 2027 Teachers Sweepstakes is now open for entries, with a prize of a 4-day, 3-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort.

The winning teachers will enjoy airfare, resort accommodations, and theme park tickets as part of their prize package.

Participants will also receive a special inside look at Disney Imagination Campus, showcasing its impact on student groups through innovative academic and performance opportunities.

The experience will include an exclusive 2027 Teachers Celebration, focusing on the role of educators in fostering creativity and learning.

Teachers (and those who want to recognize teachers) can enter at the official site. Entries are being accepted until 11:59:59 PM ET on January 17, 2027, with no purchase necessary to enter or win.

The Campus:

Disney Imagination Campus is Disney's educational program for school groups, youth organizations, performing arts groups, and students.

While a different generation may know its predecessor, Disney Youth Programs or even Disney Youth Education Series, the purpose is the same: to give young people opportunities to learn about creativity, science, technology, and entertainment through hands-on workshops and experiences at the Disney Parks.

With the rebranding into Disney Imagination Campus in 2021, the parks launched a reimagined line of experiences for groups that harness beloved Disney franchises like Star Wars, Frozen, and even incorporating the Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Live Entertainment brands into the mix.

Disney collaborated with teachers to develop a uniquely Disney curriculum that emphasizes the critical skills students need to succeed.