Disney Imagination Campus and The Muppets Give Educators the Chance to Win a Trip to Walt Disney World
Teachers can enter now!
Teachers everywhere are being invited to enter for a chance to win some Disney magic in the form of a new sweepstakes with a prize that will bring them to Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Disney is inviting educators to experience some Disney magic with the 2027 Teachers Sweepstakes, offering a chance to win an exclusive getaway at Walt Disney World Resort.
- Teaming up with The Muppets, Disney Imagination Campus is launching the sweepstakes to recognize the dedication and inspiration that educators bring to their classrooms.
- The 2027 Teachers Sweepstakes is now open for entries, with a prize of a 4-day, 3-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort.
- The winning teachers will enjoy airfare, resort accommodations, and theme park tickets as part of their prize package.
- Participants will also receive a special inside look at Disney Imagination Campus, showcasing its impact on student groups through innovative academic and performance opportunities.
- The experience will include an exclusive 2027 Teachers Celebration, focusing on the role of educators in fostering creativity and learning.
- Teachers (and those who want to recognize teachers) can enter at the official site. Entries are being accepted until 11:59:59 PM ET on January 17, 2027, with no purchase necessary to enter or win.
The Campus:
- Disney Imagination Campus is Disney's educational program for school groups, youth organizations, performing arts groups, and students.
- While a different generation may know its predecessor, Disney Youth Programs or even Disney Youth Education Series, the purpose is the same: to give young people opportunities to learn about creativity, science, technology, and entertainment through hands-on workshops and experiences at the Disney Parks.
- With the rebranding into Disney Imagination Campus in 2021, the parks launched a reimagined line of experiences for groups that harness beloved Disney franchises like Star Wars, Frozen, and even incorporating the Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Live Entertainment brands into the mix.
- Disney collaborated with teachers to develop a uniquely Disney curriculum that emphasizes the critical skills students need to succeed.
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