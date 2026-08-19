Disney Royalty Joins Give Kids The World Royalty During World Princess Week
Even more Disney fun arrived at the Village as part of the celebration
Give Kids The World Village always welcomes royalty with the children that stay at their non-profit campus, but as World Princess Week gets underway, the village also welcomed some Disney Royalty.
What's Happening:
- In honor of World Princess Week, Walt Disney World hosted a special princess celebration at Give Kids The World Village in Central Florida.
- Disney has long had a relationship with the charity organization, where thousands of children facing critical illnesses choose Disney stories and characters as part of their most heartfelt wishes - including Disney Princess stories.
- Families are invited to come to the resort's village, and as part of World Princess Week, some of their favorite Disney Princesses came to life at the village to join them.
- It was a celebration, and families were able to step into experiences inspired by favorite princesses that allowed kids to tap into their creativity - decorating paper lanterns a la Tangled, which were illuminated later in the evening throughout Give Kids The World Village, welcoming families back after their day of adventure at Central Florida destinations.
- Belle was also on scene, gathering families together for a special storytime, while Moana appeared to help kids make Heart of Te Fiti-inspired jewelry. Princess Tiana also showed up, accompanied by her friend Louis, together leading a lively parade through the village.
Once Upon A Wish
- For many wish kids, the qualities of a Disney Princess – courage, determination, kindness, and hope – resonate far beyond the stories themselves.
- Each experience with a Disney Princess at Give Kids The World created real-time reminders of strength and togetherness that wish families will carry with them as they continue through their medical journeys.
- As a founding partner of Give Kids The World, Disney supports the nonprofit’s mission of providing weeklong Central Florida wish vacations at no cost to families.
- Together, they have helped create moments of joy, connection, and hope for countless wish families over the years.
- Disney is the world’s largest wish granter, helping make wishes come true for children facing critical illnesses around the world.
- To learn more about Give Kids The World and its mission, visit their official website.
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