Disney Royalty Joins Give Kids The World Royalty During World Princess Week

Give Kids The World Village always welcomes royalty with the children that stay at their non-profit campus, but as World Princess Week gets underway, the village also welcomed some Disney Royalty.

What's Happening:

Once Upon A Wish

For many wish kids, the qualities of a Disney Princess – courage, determination, kindness, and hope – resonate far beyond the stories themselves.

Each experience with a Disney Princess at Give Kids The World created real-time reminders of strength and togetherness that wish families will carry with them as they continue through their medical journeys.

As a founding partner of Give Kids The World, Disney supports the nonprofit’s mission of providing weeklong Central Florida wish vacations at no cost to families.

Together, they have helped create moments of joy, connection, and hope for countless wish families over the years.

Disney is the world’s largest wish granter, helping make wishes come true for children facing critical illnesses around the world.