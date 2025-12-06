Popular Disney Springs Dining Location Lands Near Top Spot of Top Grossing Independent Restaurants List for 2025
You can eat there? We just liked riding around in the Amphicars!
A popular eatery at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs has been named in a top spot on Restaurant Business’s top-grossing independent restaurants for 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Restaurant Business has named their top-grossing independent restaurants throughout the country, and a Walt Disney World favorite is among those named.
- Coming in at the number 2 spot, The Boathouse, located at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World has been named near the top of the list, with over $51 million in sales and an average check of $51 and over 985.000 meals served.
- The restaurant climbs up one spot from 2024’s list, which had a higher number of meals served, but with an average check of $48 and just over $45.5 million in sales.
- The Boathouse previously claimed the #2 spot in 2023, with over a million meals served, but maintaining that average check around $45 and just under $44 million in sales.
- In previous years, nearby restaurant Paddlefish made the list though the only Disney Springs location this year to be named was The Boathouse.
- According to Restaurant Business, the Top 100 Independents ranking is a measure of the highest-grossing independent restaurants. Only restaurant concepts with no more than five locations are considered “independents” for the purpose of this list. Rankings are based on gross food and beverage sales.
- The popular Disney Springs location lets guests indulge in dishes from land and sea, located on the waterfront offering fresh fish and an exceptional raw bar, as well as steak, chops, pasta and other options. The eatery also offers more casual fare, like sandwiches, burgers, lobster rolls and decadent desserts.
- Three outdoor bars offer the chance to relax over craft cocktails or a rare vintage from their extensive wine list. Afterward, take a stroll along the boardwalk that connects various areas of the restaurant, including its private and nautically themed dining rooms, or take a ride on one of the signature Amphicars that depart from The Boathouse for a 20 minute guided tour around the waters of Lake Buena Vista.
- For more information about Disney Springs and to enjoy the restaurant for yourself on your Walt Disney World trip, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com