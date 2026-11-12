Walt Disney World Ambassadors Kick Off Holiday Season at Disney Springs
Plus, a little help from a veteran on Veteran's Day!
Walt Disney World Ambassadors were on scene at Disney Springs for a magical moment that saw the destination's Christmas Tree being lit.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney World Ambassadors - Kylie Withers and Phelicia Blake - were part of a special tree lighting ceremony that took place at Disney Springs.
- The duo welcomed a local veteran and kicked off the holiday season at Walt Disney World's shopping, dining, and entertainment district, lighting the Town Center Christmas Tree in a spectacular fashion.
- The ceremony took place last night, November 12, and the local veteran was joined by a number of Cast Members to help make holiday magic and light the tree.
More Trees in Disney Springs:
- Now through January 3, 2027, those visiting Disney Springs can have all kinds of Christmas Tree fun with the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll presented by AdventHealth.
- This special Holiday tradition allows guests to discover a collection of highly themed and decorated Christmas Trees throughout the neighborhoods of Disney Springs, with trees inspired by Disney characters, Pixar Animation Studios films, theme park attractions, and more.
- New this year, guests will find trees themed to Bluey, Monsters, Inc., and to celebrate the new movie filmed at Walt Disney World for the Hallmark Channel, a Hallmark Tree!
- To plan your visit to the Walt Disney World Resort for the holiday season or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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