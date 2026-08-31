Disneyland Paris Welcomes 50 Wish Children During World Princess Week
The event was a full three-day weekend of Princess fun.
Disneyland Paris is sharing how they made magic for 50 children through Make-A-Wish as part of this year's World Princess Week celebrations.
What's Happening:
- 50 children were welcomed to Disneyland Paris during World Princess Week as the park teamed up with Make-A-Wish for an enchanted weekend, creating magical moments and lasting memories through the stories and characters they love most.
- The kids came from all over Europe, and once they got to Disneyland Paris, the experience began with a special welcome from Cinderella, setting the scene for three days dedicated to joy, imagination and shared experiences.
- Throughout their stay, they explored the Disney Parks and took part in personalized moments with Disney Princesses and other beloved Disney Characters, with experiences designed to reflect some of their individual wishes and favorite Disney stories. Children had the opportunity to meet Belle, Snow White, Moana, and Ariel. They could also discover the brand-new World of Frozen and meet Anna and Elsa.
- Families were escorted by Disney VoluntEARS to make their trip even more unforgettable, adding even more wishes to the more than 25,000 that Disneyland Paris has granted since 1992.
What A Week!
- This year, World Princess Week took place from August 16 through August 22.
- World Princess Week is an annual celebration created by Disney that honors its princess characters and emphasizes the values that they represent - like course, kindness, curiosity, determination, and more.
- As part of the fun, special events and entertainment have been introduced at Disney Parks in years past, as well as the debut of new merchandise for the occasion.
- Across various platforms and Disney destinations, there were plenty of princess-themed activities and storytelling, including special features and more on Disney+ and Disney-owned streaming platforms.
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