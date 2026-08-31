Disneyland Paris Welcomes 50 Wish Children During World Princess Week

The kids came from all over Europe, and once they got to Disneyland Paris, the experience began with a special welcome from Cinderella, setting the scene for three days dedicated to joy, imagination and shared experiences.

Throughout their stay, they explored the Disney Parks and took part in personalized moments with Disney Princesses and other beloved Disney Characters, with experiences designed to reflect some of their individual wishes and favorite Disney stories. Children had the opportunity to meet Belle,

, Moana, and Ariel. They could also discover the brand-new

and meet Anna and Elsa.