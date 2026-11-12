Disneyland Goes All Out with Over 100 Veteran and Active-Service Cast Members in Special Flag Retreat Ceremony
The Flag Retreat has happened daily since the park opened.
Disneyland once again honored Veterans as part of their long-standing commitment to recognizing the U.S. Military with a special ceremony and enhanced Flag Retreat at the park.
What's Happening:
- Yesterday, on November 11, Disneyland once again upheld its time-honored Veterans Day tradition with a special Flag Retreat Ceremony in Town Square on Main Street, U.S.A.
- This year, the event put more than 100 cast members who are current or former U.S. military personnel center stage.
- The cast - representing Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and other branches - marched down Main Street, U.S.A., led by the U.S. Marine 1st Division Band and accompanied by a Marine Corps Color Guard.
- The procession finished at the steps of the Main Street Train Station, where the Flag Retreat Ceremony took place with guests and resort leaders paying tribute to the cast's service.
- These special celebrations include a more elaborate version of Disneyland Park’s daily Flag Retreat tradition, which has been held since the park opened in 1955.
- Veterans Day is one of several annual occasions when Disney emphasizes their military recognition with an enhanced version of this event.
- At Walt Disney World, they marked the day with their own ceremony in Magic Kingdom, honoring veteran cast members from Florida.
A Daily (Re)Treat:
- Disneyland’s daily Flag Retreat in Town Square began with the park’s opening day on July 17, 1955, originally performed by security cast members raising and lowering the flag, often with entertainment contributions from the Disneyland Band and Dapper Dans.
- One of the park's oldest and most meaningful traditions, the daily tribute honors the American flag, the military veterans who have served the country, and the patriotic ideals that Walt Disney wanted Disneyland to represent.
- Security Cast Members have been responsible for raising and lowering the American flag in Town Square since the park opened. It's one of the few operational traditions that has remained essentially intact throughout Disneyland's entire history.
- Even during Disneyland's 13-month COVID-19 closure, the flag continued to be raised and lowered daily.
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