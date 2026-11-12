Popular Coffee Drink Increases Availability for Early Morning Visitors to Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge
The popular drink can now get picked up during most hours of the day
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge fans waking up early at Disneyland Park now have a favorite caffeine option to pair with their Ronto Morning Wraps.
What’s Happening:
- A new post from the Disney Eats Instagram page is shining a light on a favorite menu item at Ronto Roasters in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge that now has a bit more availability.
- The popular coffee drink, the Cold Brew Black Caf, is now served for breakfast at Ronto Roasters at Disneyland Park starting when the location opens for breakfast, typically alongside the park's opening time.
- This fan-favorite beverage features Joffrey’s Coffee cold brew, topped with a layer of sweet cream cheese and a handful of chocolate cereal puffs (you know, like Cocoa Puffs but without the branding).
- Previously, coffee drinks were available (even a cold brew!) during breakfast hours at the location, but the popular Cold Brew Black Caf was not present in the lineup until later in the day during Lunch and Dinner menu offerings at the location.
- Fans have come forward through comments on the post sharing their excitement that they can now get a coffee drink elsewhere in the park before 10 AM outside of Main Street, U.S.A.
- A quick look at the Disneyland App also reveals that the Cold Brew Black Caf will be selling for $8.49 (plus tax) at Ronto Roasters, and will be available after Breakfast service concludes, listing the item in the Lunch and Dinner menus, as well as the menu for Late Night Dining when the park is open later.
- To visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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