Did Disneyland Quietly Change Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!?

At the tail end of the Halloween season at the Disneyland Resort, I attempted to ride every single version of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! in one day. However, I may have uncovered something a bit more interesting than just a challenge.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark are two of the most unique attraction experiences in the theme park world, as they coexist on the same day during the Halloween season.

Mission: BREAKOUT! features the original storyline, which follows guests entering Taneleer Tivan's fortress to see the captured Guardians of the Galaxy before being recruited by Rocket to help break them out. Meanwhile, Monsters After Dark invites guests back into the Collector's fortress to help save Groot, who was left behind during the escape, as monsters run loose throughout the building.

Monsters After Dark features one original song, while Mission: BREAKOUT! features six different classic songs that bring unique storylines and drop profiles to life aboard the attraction. Theoretically, if you're lucky, you can ride all seven versions of Guardians of the Galaxy in one day. And I attempted to do just that, but may have accidently stumbled upon something different about the popular thrill ride.

Upon starting my journey, I kicked off my experience aboard Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! with “Free Ride.” Jumping in line again, I got “Free Ride” a second time. The third time, I got “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5, which made me think I had broken my curse of getting “Free Ride” over and over again.

However, for the remainder of the operating day of Mission: BREAKOUT!, I rode the attraction 11 times and got “Free Ride” on 10 of those 11 rides.

The odds of that happening, assuming each song has an equal one-in-six chance of playing, are roughly one in 10 million, which makes me think something else may be going on behind the scenes. The likelihood that I would receive the same singular track, in different elevator shafts and on different levels, is incredibly unlikely unless the current odds of receiving “Free Ride” are no longer one in six.

I did a little digging online to see if anybody else had noticed an uptick in “Free Ride” aboard Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Stumbling across a Reddit thread, I saw a handful of comments from the past 6 months acknowledging the frequency of the “Free Ride” drop profile appearing on the attraction.

One anonymous user, who claimed to be a Cast Member at Mission: BREAKOUT!, shared some interesting information. While there's no way to confirm or deny their employment, the user alleged that Mission: BREAKOUT! currently has a five-in-six chance of selecting “Free Ride” aboard the attraction.

That makes far more sense when considering that 10 out of my 11 rides featured “Free Ride.” According to this claim, the remaining one-in-six chance would rotate between the other five songs, which again seems to line up with my personal experience aboard the attraction. The same user shared that Mission: BREAKOUT! was allegedly undergoing third-shift maintenance to keep it up and operating for guests during the day.

According to the user, while these repairs are being performed, “Free Ride” was selected more frequently because of its less mechanically demanding drop profile. Again, all of this is alleged. There's no confirmation from Disney that the attraction's song randomization has changed or that maintenance is impacting the frequency of certain drop profiles.

What do you think? Have you been getting “Free Ride” more than usual? Or was I really just that unlucky?



