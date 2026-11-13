Photos: Check Out the New Holiday Sweater Just for Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders

Disneyland Magic Key Holders can celebrate the holiday....in style!

Disneyland Magic Key holders can head over to select retail locations throughout the resort and get their hands a fun new holiday pullover sweater. Featuring the famed silhouette of Mickey Mouse, the tri-circle design takes on a holiday motif for the season.

Mixed into the popular mouse-ears shape are Mickey and Minnie themselves, celebrating the season in each ear. In the center of the Mickey head, you'll find a winter themed illustrated version of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The black sweater also features the Magic Key logo, along with the Disneyland Resort logo beneath.

While the sweater is on the shelves with a number of other holiday themed items, it is exclusive to Magic Key Holders, and can be picked up for $59.99 plus tax.

We spotted these at Disney Showcase on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park, though they are likely found at other retail locations throughout the Disneyland Resort. To plan your trip to the Disneyland Resort as it becomes the Merriest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber