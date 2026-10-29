New Disney Vacation Club Campaign Arrives Celebrating Magic of Membership
There's Always A Magical Campaign!
A new ad campaign is helping remind members (and future members!) of the magic that awaits with Disney Vacation Club.
What's Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club has launched a brand new campaign, "Always A Magical Tomorrow," that emphasizes those special moments that members (and of course, FUTURE Members) look forward to most.
- The new ad spot brings scenes that are inspired by real Disney Vacation moments. Family reunions, becoming tall enough to ride a ride, and even kids realizing that their parents might just be a big kid too are all featured in the new ad spot.
- There's also a quick glimpse of other locations that Disney Vacation Club Members can journey too as part of their membership, including voyages aboard Disney Cruise Line and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.
- Check out the new spot in the video below.
- The new ad spot comes as Disney Vacation Club approaches its 35th anniversary, reminding members of their favorite Disney vacations and the exciting future that still awaits as part of membership. It also might remind a future member or two of what awaits as part of membership.
- The campaign also features a number of posters and graphics that remind members and future members that there is always a Magical, Splashy, Thrilling, - or other forms of the new slogan - waiting tomorrow.
The Club:
- Having launched back in 1991, Disney Vacation Club launched their new vacation-ownership project at Walt Disney World.
- While Disney had already established a resort business in Florida, with resort hotels like Disney's Contemporary Resort, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and others, what was then-called the Disney Vacation Club resort offered the chance for guests to buy a deeded real estate interest in the resort.
- However, instead of (like traditional vacation ownership or "timeshare" models) buying a particular week every year, members would use a points system to choose different accommodations and travel dates.
- The Disney Vacation Club Resort opened in December of 1991, but proved so popular - thanks in large part to its "home away from home"-style accommodations that featured living space and a more relaxed vacation experience - that it was quickly expanded.
- Shortly after the opening of the Disney Vacation Club Resort at Walt Disney World, it was quickly decided that other destinations outside of theme parks might be worth venturing to. In 1995, Disney's Vero Beach Resort opened its doors and welcomed members and guests to a new home away from home on Florida's Atlantic Coast. The next year, another destination debuted in South Carolina, giving members and guests the chance to stay at Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort.
- That same year, 1996, also saw the expansion of the Disney Vacation Club at Walt Disney World with the debut of Disney's Boardwalk Villas. To avoid confusion, this also meant that same year the Disney Vacation Club Resort at Walt Disney World would change its name to Disney's Old Key West Resort, a moniker it retains to this day.
- By the 2000s, the Disney Vacation Club model had become a huge part of Disney's long-term resort strategy, opening even more Villa-based accommodations at existing resorts, as well as the opening of Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World.
- Now, along with this new campaign, Walt Disney World is also getting ready to open another brand new resort for DVC Members and guests, Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, set to debut in July of 2027.
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