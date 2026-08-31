Photos: 2026 DVC Member Cruise Embarks with Special Decor and Unique Gifts

DVC Members have boarded the beautiful Disney Dream, the third of the Disney Cruise Line ships, for their annual voyage just for them, taking them to gorgeous locations with plenty of exclusive and special onboard entertainment for the journey from port to port.

Despite our photos above of the pool deck, the 2026 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise is actually taking place in Northern Europe. Along their 7-night journey, the Disney Dream will depart Southampton, England and venture to Denmark for two days with a full day in Copenhagen and another day in Norway. Decor is

Decor for the cruise has been adorned upon the whole atrium area and windows of the ship. Banners have been hung, denoting the member cruise and decals are found in the portholes with ship-themed DVC Iconography.

Before even boarding the ship, similar decor was seen in the port in Southampton.

Another part of the fun of a DVC Member Cruise are the gifts that are given to guests throughout the voyage. This year is no different. Once in their staterooms, voyagers will find a special bag (perfect for holding their goodies throughout the week), as well as a collapsible walking stick. Though, it should be noted that the walking stick comes with a label informing guests that they are not to be used on board the ship, only while exploring while ashore.

Guests also get a packed booklet featuring the lineup of events that will be taking place during the Member Cruise - which at this point are more akin to a low-level D23 Expo at sea, just for DVC members. You can see the lineup of festivities throughout the booklet, including concerts with Disney celebs, and even special screenings of new docs like Leslie Iwerks' Disney Worldbuilders and Don Hahn's Huz: Drawn to Life.

One special touch is a series of films that will be screened on FunnelVision - the ship's giant screen on the rear of the Forward funnel. This voyage, the lineup will be ten films that are each celebrating a milestone anniversary this year.

Guests will also find a letter notifying them of a late addition to the lineup for the event - a conversational evening with John Stamos.

Laughing Place is on board this magical voyage, so be sure to stay tuned for more from throughout the journey in the week ahead!