Find Your Favorite Artist At This Year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!
The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is just around the corner. Known for blending visual, performing, and culinary arts, it has quickly become a guest favorite filled with plenty of activities, new menu items, and artwork by Disney artists displayed throughout the park.
We now have a full list of all the artists that will be showing off their work, new and previously released, during this year’s festivities and where to find them!
The festival is taking place January 16th, 2026 through February 23rd, 2026 and using our guide below, you can find out where your favorite artist will be appearing during the festivities!
This year’s festival will feature a lineup of artists that will showcase beautiful artwork filled with color, expression, and inspiration.
Disney Gallery Artists
Between Japan and Morocco Pavilions
Mark Page
January 16 to 18
Miss Mindy
January 16 to 20
Jason Ratner
January 16, 18, 24, 25 and 31
February 1, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21 and 22
Alex Maher
January 17, 22 and 27
February 21
Kenny Yamada
January 19 to 23
Larissa Brown
January 20 to 24
Steve Thompson
January 23 to 25
Rosana Iarusso
January 29
February 6, 8, 14 and 15
Stacey Aoyama
January 31
February 1 to 5
Near Morocco Pavilion
Fenway Fan
January 16 to 21
Jerrod Maruyama
January 16 to 21
Yessinia Moises
January 16 to 23
February 18 to 22
Doug Bolly
January 22 to 26
Maria Stuckey
January 22, 25, 29 and 31
February 1, 5, 20 and 21
Will Gay
January 23, 24, 30 and 31
February 1
John Quinn
January 24, 25 and 30
Morgan Ditta
January 28 to 31
February 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 and 16
Ryan Riller
February 12, and 14 to 22
Between Morocco and France Pavilions
Ann Shen
January 16 to 20
Ashley Taylor
January 16 to 20
John Coulter
January 16 to 20
Josey Tsao
January 16 to 20
Dave Perillo
January 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25 and 31
February 1 to 5
Darren Wilson
January 16, 23, 29, 30 and 31
February 19 and 20
Caley Hicks
January 17, 24, 30 and 31
February 1, 7 and 8
Rosemary Begley
January 20 to 27
Dylan Bonner
January 21 to 25
Joey Chou
January 21 to 29
Kristen Tercek
January 28 to 31
February 1
Shane Grammer
January 28 to 31
February 1 to 4
Natasha Guidroz
January 28
February 7, 13 and 14
Chris Uminga
January 30 and 31
February 1 to 3 and 13 to 19
David Buckley
February 1, 7, 14 and 21
Stephanie Laberis
February 6 to 15
John Nadeau
February 11 to 22
Daniel Killen
February 17 to 21
Even More Artists at the Festival
January
- Rob Kaz (Near Port of Entry featuring Pandora Jewelry): January 16 to 19, 22 to 26, and 29 to 30
- Jasmine Becket-Griffith (Near Canada Pavilion): January 23 to 26, and 30 & 31
- Blend Cota (Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions): January 16 to 31
- Redina Tili (Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions): January 16 to 31
- Dave Avanzino (Near Italy Pavilion): January 16 to 31
- Greg McCullough (Near Italy Pavilion): January 16 to 18, 23 to 25, and 30 & 31
- Nath McCullough (Near Italy Pavilion): January 16 to 18, 23 to 25, and 30 & 31
- William Silvers (Near Italy Pavilion): January 16 to 18, 21 to 25, and 28 to 31
- Noah (Near Germany Pavilion): January 16 to 31
- Scooter (Near Germany Pavilion): January 16 to 31
- Heather French (Outpost): January 16 to 29
- Gideon's Bakehouse featuring Michael Reyes (Outpost): January 30 & 31
- David Doss (Near Creations Shop): January 16 to 19, 22 to 25, and 29 to 31
Promenade Fine Arts – Near CommuniCore Plaza
- The Art of Oz: January 22 to 25
- Angel Alvarez: January 29 to 31
- Wendy Angle: January 29 to 31
- Tato Athayde: January 29 to 31
- Steve Barton: January 29 to 31
- Steven Fishwick: January 16 to 18
- Jared Franco: January 16 to 18, and 22 to 25
- Rodel Gonzalez: January 16 to 18, and 22 to 25
- Armando Hevia: January 16 to 18
- Denyse Klette: January 29 to 31
- Michael Maiden: January 29 to 31
- David Miller: January 16 to 18, and 22 to 25
- Ben Olsen: January 22 to 25
- Orlando Quevedo: January 22 to 25
- Jim Warren: January 29 to 31
- David Wight: January 29 to 31
- Ducky Williams: January 16 to 18
ACME Archives – Near The American Adventure Pavilion
- Al Abbazia: January 16 to 19
- Chris Dee: January 16 to 19
- Andrew Gomez: January 21
- Danny Haas: January 23 to 25
- Joe Hogan: January 30 & 31
- J.J. Lendi: January 23 to 26
- Jenna McMullins: January 28
- Tina Quiri: January 30 & 31
Disney Fine Art – Near Disney Traders
- Tony Baxter: January 22 to 25
- Arienne Boley: January 29 to 31
- Trevor Carlton: January 16 to 31
- Dom Corona: January 16 to 19, and 21 to 31
- Eric Doggett: January 29 to 31
- Heather Edwards: January 16 to 20
- JC Richard: January 16 to 31
- Tim Rogerson: January 16 to 31
- Michelle St. Laurent: January 16 to 20, 22 to 27, and 29 to 31
- Eric Tan: January 16 to 19
The Art Brand Studios – Near Creations Shops
- Francisco Caballero: January 16 to 18
- Sam Kennedy: January 16 & 17
- Zac Kinkade: January 16 to 25
- Jenna McMullins: January 22, 25 and 29
- Allison Rook: January 21, and 29 to 31
- Taylor Summerlin: January 16 to 31
- Scott Smith: January 16 to 20
- Kyree Tilsher: January 16, 18 & 19, 23 & 24, 26 to 28, and 30 & 31
- Dirk Wunderlich: January 16 to 31
February
- Rob Kaz (Near Port of Entry featuring Pandora Jewelry): February 1 & 2, 5 to 9, 12 to 16, and 19 to 23
- Jasmine Becket-Griffith (Near Canada Pavilion): February 1, and 20 to 22
- Blend Cota (Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions): February 1 to 23
- Redina Tili (Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions): February 1 to 23
- Dave Avanzino (Near Italy Pavilion): February 1, 6 to 8, and 13 to 23
- Greg McCullough (Near Italy Pavilion): February 1, 6 to 8, 13 to 15, and 20 to 22
- Nath McCullough (Near Italy Pavilion): February 1, 3 to 8, 10 to 15, and 17 to 22
- William Silvers (Near Italy Pavilion): February 1, 4 to 8, 11 to 15, and 18 to 22
- Noah (Near Germany Pavilion): February 1 to 23
- Scooter (Near Germany Pavilion): February 1 to 23
- Gideon's Bakehouse featuring Michael Reyes (Outpost): February 1, and 21 to 23
- David Doss (Near Creations Shop): February 1, 5 to 8, 12 to 16, and 19 to 23
Promenade Fine Arts – Near CommuniCore Plaza
- Angel Alvarez: February 1
- Wendy Angle: February 1
- Karin Arruda: February 5 to 8
- Tato Athayde: February 1
- Steve Barton: February 1, and 5 to 8
- James Coleman: February 19 to 22
- Wil Cormier: February 12 to 15
- Bob Docette: February 5 to 8
- Walfrido Garcia: February 12 to 15
- Denyse Klette: February 1
- Jacinthe Lacroix: February 12 to 15, and 19 to 22
- Jenny Lanna: February 12 to 15, and 19 to 22
- Michael Maiden: February 1
- Tom Matousek: February 19 to 22
- Elena Penkova: February 5 to 8
- Adam Rote: February 12 to 15, and 19 to 22
- Jean Salvatore: February 5 to 8
- Luis Sottil: February 12 to 15, and 19 to 22
- Jim Warren: February 1, and 5 to 8
- David Wight: February 1
ACME Archives – Near The American Adventure Pavilion
- Tricia Buchanan-Benson: February 6 to 9
- Jodie Rae Charity: February 17 to 19
- Candice Dailey: February 3 to 5
- Karen Hallion: February 13 to 16
- Joe Hogan: February 1 & 2
- Brandon Kenney: February 13 to 16
- Tina Quiri: February 1 & 2
- Rob Surette: February 20 to 23
- Brent Woodside: February 10 to 12
- Kayla Woodside: February 10 to 12
Disney Fine Art – Near Disney Traders
- Arienne Boley: February 1 & 2
- Trevor Carlton: February 1 to 3, and 12 to 23
- Dom Corona: February 1, 3 to 10, and 12 to 23
- Eric Doggett: February 1 to 3
- Liana Hee: February 12 to 16
- Beau Hufford: February 18 to 23
- Bret Iwan: February 5 to 8
- Denyse Klette: February 6 to 12
- Paige O'Hara: February 12 to 16
- JC Richard: February 1, and 12 to 23
- Tim Rogerson: February 1 to 23
- Michelle St. Laurent: February 1 to 3, 5 to 16, and 19 to 23
The Art Brand Studios – Near Creations Shop
- Zac Kinkade: February 19 to 23
- Jenna McMullins: February 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19 and 22
- Monte Moore: February 14 to 18
- Allison Rook: February 1 to 15
- Taylor Summerlin: February 1 to 23
- Kyree Tilsher: February 2 to 4, 6 & 7, 9 to 11, 13 & 14, 16 to 18, 20 & 21, and 23
- Dirk Wunderlich: February 1 to 23
