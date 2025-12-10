Find Your Favorite Artist At This Year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!

Plenty of favorites will be on scene with new and previously released works!

The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is just around the corner. Known for blending visual, performing, and culinary arts, it has quickly become a guest favorite filled with plenty of activities, new menu items, and artwork by Disney artists displayed throughout the park.

We now have a full list of all the artists that will be showing off their work, new and previously released, during this year’s festivities and where to find them!

The festival is taking place January 16th, 2026 through February 23rd, 2026 and using our guide below, you can find out where your favorite artist will be appearing during the festivities!

This year’s festival will feature a lineup of artists that will showcase beautiful artwork filled with color, expression, and inspiration.

Disney Gallery Artists

Between Japan and Morocco Pavilions

Mark Page

January 16 to 18

Miss Mindy

January 16 to 20

Jason Ratner

January 16, 18, 24, 25 and 31

February 1, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21 and 22

Alex Maher

January 17, 22 and 27

February 21

Kenny Yamada

January 19 to 23

Larissa Brown

January 20 to 24

Steve Thompson

January 23 to 25

Rosana Iarusso

January 29

February 6, 8, 14 and 15

Stacey Aoyama

January 31

February 1 to 5

Near Morocco Pavilion

Fenway Fan

January 16 to 21

Jerrod Maruyama

January 16 to 21

Yessinia Moises

January 16 to 23

February 18 to 22

Doug Bolly

January 22 to 26

Maria Stuckey

January 22, 25, 29 and 31

February 1, 5, 20 and 21

Will Gay

January 23, 24, 30 and 31

February 1

John Quinn

January 24, 25 and 30

Morgan Ditta

January 28 to 31

February 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 and 16

Ryan Riller

February 12, and 14 to 22

Between Morocco and France Pavilions

Ann Shen

January 16 to 20

Ashley Taylor

January 16 to 20

John Coulter

January 16 to 20

Josey Tsao

January 16 to 20

Dave Perillo

January 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25 and 31

February 1 to 5

Darren Wilson

January 16, 23, 29, 30 and 31

February 19 and 20

Caley Hicks

January 17, 24, 30 and 31

February 1, 7 and 8

Rosemary Begley

January 20 to 27

Dylan Bonner

January 21 to 25

Joey Chou

January 21 to 29

Kristen Tercek

January 28 to 31

February 1

Shane Grammer

January 28 to 31

February 1 to 4

Natasha Guidroz

January 28

February 7, 13 and 14

Chris Uminga

January 30 and 31

February 1 to 3 and 13 to 19

David Buckley

February 1, 7, 14 and 21

Stephanie Laberis

February 6 to 15

John Nadeau

February 11 to 22

Daniel Killen

February 17 to 21



Even More Artists at the Festival

January

Rob Kaz (Near Port of Entry featuring Pandora Jewelry): January 16 to 19, 22 to 26, and 29 to 30

Jasmine Becket-Griffith (Near Canada Pavilion): January 23 to 26, and 30 & 31

Blend Cota (Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions): January 16 to 31

Redina Tili (Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions): January 16 to 31

Dave Avanzino (Near Italy Pavilion): January 16 to 31

Greg McCullough (Near Italy Pavilion): January 16 to 18, 23 to 25, and 30 & 31

Nath McCullough (Near Italy Pavilion): January 16 to 18, 23 to 25, and 30 & 31

William Silvers (Near Italy Pavilion): January 16 to 18, 21 to 25, and 28 to 31

Noah (Near Germany Pavilion): January 16 to 31

Scooter (Near Germany Pavilion): January 16 to 31

Heather French (Outpost): January 16 to 29

Gideon's Bakehouse featuring Michael Reyes (Outpost): January 30 & 31

David Doss (Near Creations Shop): January 16 to 19, 22 to 25, and 29 to 31

Promenade Fine Arts – Near CommuniCore Plaza

The Art of Oz: January 22 to 25

Angel Alvarez: January 29 to 31

Wendy Angle: January 29 to 31

Tato Athayde: January 29 to 31

Steve Barton: January 29 to 31

Steven Fishwick: January 16 to 18

Jared Franco: January 16 to 18, and 22 to 25

Rodel Gonzalez: January 16 to 18, and 22 to 25

Armando Hevia: January 16 to 18

Denyse Klette: January 29 to 31

Michael Maiden: January 29 to 31

David Miller: January 16 to 18, and 22 to 25

Ben Olsen: January 22 to 25

Orlando Quevedo: January 22 to 25

Jim Warren: January 29 to 31

David Wight: January 29 to 31

Ducky Williams: January 16 to 18

ACME Archives – Near The American Adventure Pavilion

Al Abbazia: January 16 to 19

Chris Dee: January 16 to 19

Andrew Gomez: January 21

Danny Haas: January 23 to 25

Joe Hogan: January 30 & 31

J.J. Lendi: January 23 to 26

Jenna McMullins: January 28

Tina Quiri: January 30 & 31

Disney Fine Art – Near Disney Traders

Tony Baxter: January 22 to 25

Arienne Boley: January 29 to 31

Trevor Carlton: January 16 to 31

Dom Corona: January 16 to 19, and 21 to 31

Eric Doggett: January 29 to 31

Heather Edwards: January 16 to 20

JC Richard: January 16 to 31

Tim Rogerson: January 16 to 31

Michelle St. Laurent: January 16 to 20, 22 to 27, and 29 to 31

Eric Tan: January 16 to 19

The Art Brand Studios – Near Creations Shops

Francisco Caballero: January 16 to 18

Sam Kennedy: January 16 & 17

Zac Kinkade: January 16 to 25

Jenna McMullins: January 22, 25 and 29

Allison Rook: January 21, and 29 to 31

Taylor Summerlin: January 16 to 31

Scott Smith: January 16 to 20

Kyree Tilsher: January 16, 18 & 19, 23 & 24, 26 to 28, and 30 & 31

Dirk Wunderlich: January 16 to 31

February

Rob Kaz (Near Port of Entry featuring Pandora Jewelry): February 1 & 2, 5 to 9, 12 to 16, and 19 to 23

Jasmine Becket-Griffith (Near Canada Pavilion): February 1, and 20 to 22

Blend Cota (Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions): February 1 to 23

Redina Tili (Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions): February 1 to 23

Dave Avanzino (Near Italy Pavilion): February 1, 6 to 8, and 13 to 23

Greg McCullough (Near Italy Pavilion): February 1, 6 to 8, 13 to 15, and 20 to 22

Nath McCullough (Near Italy Pavilion): February 1, 3 to 8, 10 to 15, and 17 to 22

William Silvers (Near Italy Pavilion): February 1, 4 to 8, 11 to 15, and 18 to 22

Noah (Near Germany Pavilion): February 1 to 23

Scooter (Near Germany Pavilion): February 1 to 23

Gideon's Bakehouse featuring Michael Reyes (Outpost): February 1, and 21 to 23

David Doss (Near Creations Shop): February 1, 5 to 8, 12 to 16, and 19 to 23

Promenade Fine Arts – Near CommuniCore Plaza

Angel Alvarez: February 1

Wendy Angle: February 1

Karin Arruda: February 5 to 8

Tato Athayde: February 1

Steve Barton: February 1, and 5 to 8

James Coleman: February 19 to 22

Wil Cormier: February 12 to 15

Bob Docette: February 5 to 8

Walfrido Garcia: February 12 to 15

Denyse Klette: February 1

Jacinthe Lacroix: February 12 to 15, and 19 to 22

Jenny Lanna: February 12 to 15, and 19 to 22

Michael Maiden: February 1

Tom Matousek: February 19 to 22

Elena Penkova: February 5 to 8

Adam Rote: February 12 to 15, and 19 to 22

Jean Salvatore: February 5 to 8

Luis Sottil: February 12 to 15, and 19 to 22

Jim Warren: February 1, and 5 to 8

David Wight: February 1

ACME Archives – Near The American Adventure Pavilion

Tricia Buchanan-Benson: February 6 to 9

Jodie Rae Charity: February 17 to 19

Candice Dailey: February 3 to 5

Karen Hallion: February 13 to 16

Joe Hogan: February 1 & 2

Brandon Kenney: February 13 to 16

Tina Quiri: February 1 & 2

Rob Surette: February 20 to 23

Brent Woodside: February 10 to 12

Kayla Woodside: February 10 to 12

Disney Fine Art – Near Disney Traders

Arienne Boley: February 1 & 2

Trevor Carlton: February 1 to 3, and 12 to 23

Dom Corona: February 1, 3 to 10, and 12 to 23

Eric Doggett: February 1 to 3

Liana Hee: February 12 to 16

Beau Hufford: February 18 to 23

Bret Iwan: February 5 to 8

Denyse Klette: February 6 to 12

Paige O'Hara: February 12 to 16

JC Richard: February 1, and 12 to 23

Tim Rogerson: February 1 to 23

Michelle St. Laurent: February 1 to 3, 5 to 16, and 19 to 23

The Art Brand Studios – Near Creations Shop

Zac Kinkade: February 19 to 23

Jenna McMullins: February 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19 and 22

Monte Moore: February 14 to 18

Allison Rook: February 1 to 15

Taylor Summerlin: February 1 to 23

Kyree Tilsher: February 2 to 4, 6 & 7, 9 to 11, 13 & 14, 16 to 18, 20 & 21, and 23

Dirk Wunderlich: February 1 to 23



