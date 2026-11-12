Savor the Season with the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Foodie Guide
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is returning from November 27 through December 30, 2026. Celebrating the season’s warmth and joy, the festival offers a gastronomic tour of the world with food and beverage delights.
What's Happening:
- This year, guests can welcome two new Holiday Kitchens: the Diwali Holiday Kitchen, which will feature Indian flavors, and Season’s Eatings, which will give guests modern twists on traditional holiday favorites.
- The Holiday Cookie Stroll will return. With a Festival Passport, collect stamps by purchasing five designated treats, such as the Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie, and earn a special reward to commemorate your cookie journey.
- This year will also feature a new Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass Service, available near the EPCOT World Showcase Christmas tree.
- For those eager to include a bit of Mickey in their holiday, a Disney Gift Card wristlet featuring Mickey and Minnie dressed in their winter best is available at select locations, making shopping and dining more convenient.
- Here's a look at the complete list of food and drink at this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays:
World Celebration
Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow
Location: CommuniCore Hall
Prototype Cookie (New)
Caramel blondie with peanut butter buttercream featuring TWIX cookie bar pieces on a shortbread cookie
Keel Farms Gingerbread Hard Cider (New)
Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee
with whipped cream vodka
Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee
(Non-alcoholic)
Intracoastal Brewing Company Blueberry Shortbread Cookie Blonde Stout (New)
Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie
Ginger-Molasses Cookie
with cream cheese icing
Jelly Doughnut Milkshake
(Non-alcoholic)
Season’s Eatings (NEW)
Location: CommuniCore Plaza
Reuben Croquettes
with pastrami, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, featuring Kraft Thousand Island Dressing
Holly Jolly Bánh Mì (New)
Vietnamese-style sandwich with smoked turkey, cranberry-Chambord liqueur mayonnaise, pickled vegetables, cucumbers, Fresno chilis, and cilantro
Cranberry-Almond Frangipane Bar (New)
with cranberry-cherry compote, whipped cream, and a candied orange peel
Southern Tier Brewing Company Black Forest Cake Imperial Stout (New)
Great Lakes Brewing Co Christmas Ale
Keel Farms Pecan Pie Hard Cider
Beverage Flight
Connections Café
Location: World Celebration
Wreath Matcha Mochi Doughnut (New)
Cranberry-Oatmeal Cookie
(Plant-based)
Connections Eatery
Location: World Celebration
Sausage Pizza (New)
with peppers, onions, and Calabrian honey
Mistletoe Margarita (New)
Teremana Blanco Tequila, lime juice, agave, and Grand Marnier liqueur with coconut milk garnished with cranberries and rosemary
Holiday Hearth Desserts
Location: The Odyssey
Milk Chocolate Minnie Bows and Mickey-shaped Nonpareils (New)
Peppermint Bark (New)
Hot Chocolate Mousse Cup (New)
Apple-Caramel Crumb Cake
Christmas Sugar Cookie
featuring M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend
Frozen Caramel Hot Cocoa
featuring TWIX Bits and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)
Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee
with DeKuyper Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur
Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Nocturna Hard Cider (New)
Hard Cider Flight
Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee
(Non-alcoholic)
Central 28 Beer Company No Snowsuit Required S’mores Inspired Brown Ale (New)
Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA
Crooked Can Brewing Company Christmas Cookie Ale (New)
Beer Flight
3 Daughters Brewing Jingle Juice Hard Cider (New)
Keel Farms Strawberry Snowflake Hard Cider (New)
World Discovery
Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca-Cola
Location: World Discovery
Frozen Crafted Soda (New)
Coca-Cola with cookie butter syrup and French vanilla sweet cream
Frozen Crafted Soda (New)
Fanta Orange with cranberry and cinnamon syrup and French vanilla sweet cream
World Nature
Sunshine Seasons
Location: World Nature
Mickey-shaped Caramel-Gingerbread Macaron (New)
Snickerdoodle Milkshake (New)
topped with a spiced cookie and snickerdoodle Bundt cake
World Showcase
Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen
Location: Near Disney Traders
Cinnamon-glazed Cashews
(Plant-based)
Fire-roasted Chestnuts
(Plant-based)
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Toasted Pecan Porter (New)
Eggnog
(Non-alcoholic)
Cinnamon-glazed Pecans
(Plant-based)
Eggnog
with choice of liqueur (Fireball Cinnamon Whisky or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey)
Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen
Location: Mexico
Empanada de Carnitas (New)
Fried corn tortilla filled with pork carnitas and potatoes topped with salsa verde, crema Mexicana, queso fresco, and pickled onions
Holiday Cerveza
Mexican artisanal craft lager with blackcurrant liqueur
Churro-Horchata Margarita (New)
Blanco tequila, cinnamon-infused Ilegal Mezcal, agua de horchata, and churro liqueur
Festive Margarita (New)
Blanco tequila, red wine-fruit juice blend, and spiced chocolate syrup
Served warm or iced
Taco Nochebuena (New)
Barbacoa beef in a corn tortilla with crispy grilled Monterey Jack, birria sauce, and pickled vegetables
Dulce de Leche-filled Churro
sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
Norway Cart
Location: Norway
Salted Chai Bolle (New)
Shanghai Holiday Kitchen
Location: China
BBQ Char Siu Pork Fried Rice
with Chinese La Chang sausage, egg, yellow onion, green onion, and sesame
Lychee Martini
Vodka, lychee syrup, and vermouth
Phoenix Lantern
Butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear syrup, lychee syrup, and white boba
Taro Bubble Milk Tea (New)
with coconut foam and tapioca boba (Non-alcoholic)
Crooked Can Brewing Company Oolong Tea White Ale
Vegetable Spring Rolls
with citrus sauce
Peach of Longevity
Peach schnapps, citrus vodka, piña colada mix, and Minute Maid Orange Juice
Beef Noodle Soup Bowl
with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil
Refreshment Outpost Hosted by Coca-Cola
Location: Outpost
Spiced Shrimp Stew
with jollof rice
DOLE Whip Raspberry
in a waffle cone (Plant-based)
SweetWater Brewing Company Festive Ale Winter Warmer (New)
Sixpoint Brewery Dubai Chocolate Stout (New)
Bold Rock Apple Crumble Hard Cider (New)
Boyd & Blair Chai Tea Mule
Bavaria Holiday Kitchen
Location: Germany
Pork Schnitzel
with mushroom sauce, spätzle, and braised red cabbage
Possmann Pure Hard Cider
Regional Riesling
Cheese Fondue
in a bread bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes
Glühwein
House-made hot spiced wine, served warm
Weihenstephaner Kristallweissbier
Hazelnut Linzer Cookie
with raspberry jam
Sommerfest
Location: Germany
Christmas Market Bratwurst (New)
Beef and pork bratwurst with sauerbraten pot roast, red cabbage, and sweet mustard on a warm pretzel roll served with paprika-curry chips
Tuscany Holiday Kitchen
Location: Italy
Carbonara (New)
Cheese tortellini, carbonara sauce, pecorino romano, and crispy pancetta
Croquette di Patate (New)
Potato and cheese croquette with pomodoro sauce
Italian White Sangria (New)
Lambrusco Cloud (New)
Lucci Lambrusco sparkling red wine with frozen Italian white sangria
Saracco Moscato d’Asti (New)
Villa Matilde Aglianico (New)
Robust red wine from Campania
Prosecco
Peroni Pilsner
Italian-inspired Blood Orange Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, and Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur
Villa Matilde Greco di Tufo (New)
Biscotto all'Arancia e Pistacchio (New)
Freshly baked cookie with candied orange, crushed pistachio, and white chocolate
Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
Location: The American Adventure
Chocolate-covered Cherry Shake (New)
topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)
Block & Hans
Location: The American Adventure
Frozen Merry Punch (New)
Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie Mix, cranberry juice, and raspberry syrup topped with sprinkles (Non-alcoholic)
(Spirited version available with Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine)
American Holiday Table
Location: The American Adventure
Carved Roasted Ham (New)
with sweet potato casserole, fried apples, and whiskey-mustard glaze
Country Boy Brewing Mocha Latte Porter (New)
Crooked Can Brewing Company Snowball Protocol Stout (New)
3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter
Beer Flight
Chocolate Cookie
featuring SNICKERS bar pieces and salted caramel
Slow-roasted Turkey
with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce
Funnel Cake
Location: The American Adventure
Hot Cocoa Funnel Cake (New)
Funnel cake with chocolate-chocolate chip ice cream topped with powdered sugar, marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallows, cocoa cinnamon sugar, and dark chocolate sauce
Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen
Location: Japan
Miso Ramen (New)
Japanese-style ramen noodles in a savory miso-based broth topped with grilled chicken, corn, and butter
Soba Beer Ale (New)
Yuzu Refresher
Yuzu and passion fruit drink with Minute Maid Premium Lemonade and popping green apple boba pearls (Non-alcoholic)
Japanese Punch
Shōchū Japanese spirit, plum wine, white cranberry juice, and lemon juice
Chocolate Nigori Sake
Strawberry-Chocolate Bun (New)
Dessert bao with soft strawberry flavor and sweet chocolate cream filling
Sushi Tree Roll
Christmas tree-shaped sushi roll with krab meat and cream cheese garnished with spicy mayonnaise and colorful rice pearls
Toshikoshi Soba
Buckwheat soba noodles in hot dashi fish-based soup topped with shrimp tempura and chopped green onion
Spicy Plum Sake (New)
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
Location: Morocco
Chorba (New)
Hearty stew of lamb, chickpeas, tomatoes, and farro served with pita
Ras el Hanout Cauliflower Bowl
with chickpea salad, golden raisin relish, and parsley (Plant-based)
Chermoula Chicken Hummus Bowl
with apricot chutney and grilled shishito peppers
Coronado Brewing Co. Vanilla Chai Hard Cider (New)
Keel Farms Fig & Cranberry Hard Cider (New)
Spiced Flank Steak Hummus Bowl
with harissa yogurt and roasted peppers
Hard Cider Flight
Sparkling Holiday Fig Cocktail
Sparkling wine, Kleiner Feigling liqueur, and white cranberry juice
B. Nektar Spiced Poached Perry Hard Cider
L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen
Location: Between France and Morocco
Brisket Nosh (New)
with roasted root vegetables and dried fruit
Mickey-shaped Almond Black and White Cookie
Smoked Salmon Potato Latke
Raspberry-Walnut Rugelach
Brooklyn Brewery Black Chocolate Stout
Potato Latkes
(Plant-based)
Frozen New York Whiskey Sour
Alias Straight Rye Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine
Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen
Location: France
Poulet Truffe et Champignons, Épinards Sautés, Sauce à l’estragon, Échalotes et Vin Blanc (New)
Truffled chicken and mushrooms with sautéed spinach and tarragon-shallot-white wine sauce
Burger de Saumon, Brioche Maison, Mayo à l'aneth et aux Câpres (New)
Salmon burger on house-made brioche with dill mayonnaise and capers
Macaron de Noël aux Épices
Large gingerbread macaron with spiced filling
Vin Chaud French Mulled Wine
flavored with orange and cinnamon spices, served warm
Maison Andel Cuvée Brut Rosé, Crémant de Bourgogne (New)
Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini
Vodka, cocoa, and whipped cream
UK Beer Cart
Location: United Kingdom
Christmas Cake Coffee (New)
Joffrey’s Coffee, E&J Brandy, Frangelico Liqueur, Amaretto Liqueur, and Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
Yukon Holiday Kitchen
Location: Canada
Seared Salmon
with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad
Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee
(Non-alcoholic)
Collective Arts Brewing Stranger Than Chocolate & Orange Stout (New)
Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale
Beer Flight
Beef Bourguignon
with bacon and crushed potatoes
Maple Leaf Shortbread Cookie
with maple buttercream
81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter
Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee
with maple whiskey
La Poutinerie Hosted by Air Canada
Location: Near Canada
London, England: The English Pub Poutine (New)
Chips, cheese curds, and bangers topped with caramelized onion gravy
Northern Crimson Slushy (New)
Frozen ginger beer blended with lively lime and tart cranberry
Northern Crimson Mule (New)
Frozen ginger beer blended with lively lime and tart cranberry with vodka
Holiday Sweets & Treats
Location: Near Port of Entry
Chocolate-Peppermint Soft-serve (New)
in a waffle cone bowl
Chocolate-Peppermint Shake
with Twinings Peppermint Cheer Herbal Tea and whipped cream vodka
Chocolate-Peppermint Shake
featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Herbal Tea (Non-alcoholic)
Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee
with choice of liqueur (Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur, or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey)
Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee
(Non-alcoholic)
Intracoastal Brewing Company Red Velvet Cake Cream Ale (New)
Playalinda Brewing Co. Eggnog Cheesecake White Stout (New)
Festive Flight with Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee
Christmas Sugar Cookie Hot Cocoa topped with whipped cream and sprinkles (Non-alcoholic)
Gingerbread Hot Cocoa topped with whipped cream and gingerbread garnish (Non-alcoholic)
Cookie Butter Hot Cocoa topped with whipped cream and Speculoos spice (Non-alcoholic)
Swirled Showcase
Location: Walkway Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion
Liquid Nitrogen Eggnog Cheesecake Mousse (New)
featuring PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese with cranberry-cherry compote and Speculoos cookie pieces
Soda Float
Barq’s Red Creme Soda or Barq’s Root Beer with vanilla soft-serve (Non-alcoholic)
Yuletide Float
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Barq’s Red Creme Soda with apple-cinnamon soft-serve
Dubai-style Chocolate Liqueur Float (New)
with pistachio soft-serve
Soft-serve in a waffle cone
Vanilla
Apple-cinnamon
Dark chocolate
Pistachio
Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen
Location: Walkway Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion
Kālua Pork
with coconut, sweet potatoes, and mango salad
Melon Breeze
DOLE pineapple juice, lime juice, melon liqueur, and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Lomilomi Salmon
with tomatoes, onions, salmon roe, yuzu mayonnaise, and yuca chips
Florida Orange Groves Winery POG Sparkling Wine (New)
Civil Society Brewing Sticky Business IPA (New)
Coffee-Mocha Cookie
topped with coffee-infused buttercream and cacao nibs
Diwali Holiday Kitchen (NEW)
Location: Walkway Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion
Pani Puri (New)
filled with curry-spiced potatoes and chickpeas served with tamarind water (Plant-based)
Thandai Milkshake (New)
A traditional blend of milk with almond, fennel, poppy seed, cardamom, and saffron flavors garnished with rose petals and toasted almonds
Chicken Biryani (New)
Spicy chicken and long-grain basmati rice topped with yogurt sauce, pomegranate seeds, and bird’s eye chilis
Mango Mousse Cup (New)
topped with plant-based lime whipped cream and cardamom cookie streusel (Plant-based)
Nochebuena Cocina
Location: Walkway Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion
Rotisserie Lechón (New)
Pork with arroz mamposteao, pickled red onions, maduros, and salsa verde
Plancha-seared Corvina (New)
with vegetable-sofrito hash and romesco sauce
Bauducco Chocottone (New)
with almond turrón ice cream and pistachio sauce. Served warm
3 Daughters Brewing 3 Kings Cake Hard Cider (New)
Pan de Jamón
Traditional Latin Christmas bread, rolled ham, raisins, and green olives
Ponche Navideño
Christmas punch with apples, pears, guava, oranges, dried hibiscus, brown sugar, tamarind, cinnamon sticks, and cloves. Served warm. (non-alcoholic)
Throughout the Park
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
Mallow Drop Latte (New)
Espresso, dark mocha sauce, and toasted marshmallow syrup topped with whipped cream, mocha swirl, and graham cracker crumbs, served hot or iced (Non-alcoholic)
Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
Location: The American Adventure
Sugar Sleigh Bells Latte (New)
Espresso, caramel sauce, and almond syrup topped with whipped cream and Merry Sugar sprinkles, served hot or iced (Non-alcoholic)
Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
Location: World Discovery
Candy Cane Latte (New)
Espresso, peppermint syrup, and vanilla syrup topped with whipped cream and candy cane pieces, served hot or iced (Non-alcoholic)
Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
Location: Near Disney Traders
Berry Merry Snowball Latte (New)
Espresso, almond syrup, and raspberry syrup topped with whipped cream and raspberry swirl, served hot or iced (Non-alcoholic)
Location: Between United Kingdom and Canada
Novelty Available at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
(Available while supplies last. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction.)
- Figment Holiday Sweater Bucket with jelly doughnut popcorn (NEW)
- Location: Holiday Hearth Desserts