Savor the Season with the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Foodie Guide

EPCOT delights guests with over festive food items and new Holiday Kitchens

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is returning from November 27 through December 30, 2026. Celebrating the season’s warmth and joy, the festival offers a gastronomic tour of the world with food and beverage delights.

What's Happening:

This year, guests can welcome two new Holiday Kitchens: the Diwali Holiday Kitchen, which will feature Indian flavors, and Season’s Eatings, which will give guests modern twists on traditional holiday favorites.

The Holiday Cookie Stroll will return. With a Festival Passport, collect stamps by purchasing five designated treats, such as the Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie, and earn a special reward to commemorate your cookie journey.

This year will also feature a new Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass Service, available near the EPCOT World Showcase Christmas tree.

For those eager to include a bit of Mickey in their holiday, a Disney Gift Card wristlet featuring Mickey and Minnie dressed in their winter best is available at select locations, making shopping and dining more convenient.

Here's a look at the complete list of food and drink at this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays:

World Celebration

Experimental Prototype Cookies of Tomorrow

Location: CommuniCore Hall

Prototype Cookie (New)

Caramel blondie with peanut butter buttercream featuring TWIX cookie bar pieces on a shortbread cookie

Keel Farms Gingerbread Hard Cider (New)

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee

with whipped cream vodka

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee

(Non-alcoholic)

Intracoastal Brewing Company Blueberry Shortbread Cookie Blonde Stout (New)

Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie

Ginger-Molasses Cookie

with cream cheese icing

Jelly Doughnut Milkshake

(Non-alcoholic)

Season’s Eatings (NEW)

Location: CommuniCore Plaza

Reuben Croquettes

with pastrami, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, featuring Kraft Thousand Island Dressing

Holly Jolly Bánh Mì (New)

Vietnamese-style sandwich with smoked turkey, cranberry-Chambord liqueur mayonnaise, pickled vegetables, cucumbers, Fresno chilis, and cilantro

Cranberry-Almond Frangipane Bar (New)

with cranberry-cherry compote, whipped cream, and a candied orange peel

Southern Tier Brewing Company Black Forest Cake Imperial Stout (New)

Great Lakes Brewing Co Christmas Ale

Keel Farms Pecan Pie Hard Cider

Beverage Flight

Connections Café

Location: World Celebration

Wreath Matcha Mochi Doughnut (New)

Cranberry-Oatmeal Cookie

(Plant-based)

Connections Eatery

Location: World Celebration

Sausage Pizza (New)

with peppers, onions, and Calabrian honey

Mistletoe Margarita (New)

Teremana Blanco Tequila, lime juice, agave, and Grand Marnier liqueur with coconut milk garnished with cranberries and rosemary

Holiday Hearth Desserts

Location: The Odyssey

Milk Chocolate Minnie Bows and Mickey-shaped Nonpareils (New)

Peppermint Bark (New)

Hot Chocolate Mousse Cup (New)

Apple-Caramel Crumb Cake

Christmas Sugar Cookie

featuring M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend

Frozen Caramel Hot Cocoa

featuring TWIX Bits and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee

with DeKuyper Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Nocturna Hard Cider (New)

Hard Cider Flight

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee

(Non-alcoholic)

Central 28 Beer Company No Snowsuit Required S’mores Inspired Brown Ale (New)

Wicked Weed Brewing Jack Frost IPA

Crooked Can Brewing Company Christmas Cookie Ale (New)

Beer Flight

3 Daughters Brewing Jingle Juice Hard Cider (New)

Keel Farms Strawberry Snowflake Hard Cider (New)

World Discovery

Refreshment Station Hosted by Coca-Cola

Location: World Discovery



Frozen Crafted Soda (New)

Coca-Cola with cookie butter syrup and French vanilla sweet cream

Frozen Crafted Soda (New)

Fanta Orange with cranberry and cinnamon syrup and French vanilla sweet cream

World Nature

Sunshine Seasons

Location: World Nature



Mickey-shaped Caramel-Gingerbread Macaron (New)

Snickerdoodle Milkshake (New)

topped with a spiced cookie and snickerdoodle Bundt cake

World Showcase

Chestnuts & Good Cheer Holiday Kitchen

Location: Near Disney Traders

Cinnamon-glazed Cashews

(Plant-based)

Fire-roasted Chestnuts

(Plant-based)

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. Toasted Pecan Porter (New)

Eggnog

(Non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon-glazed Pecans

(Plant-based)

Eggnog

with choice of liqueur (Fireball Cinnamon Whisky or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey)

Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen

Location: Mexico

Empanada de Carnitas (New)

Fried corn tortilla filled with pork carnitas and potatoes topped with salsa verde, crema Mexicana, queso fresco, and pickled onions

Holiday Cerveza

Mexican artisanal craft lager with blackcurrant liqueur

Churro-Horchata Margarita (New)

Blanco tequila, cinnamon-infused Ilegal Mezcal, agua de horchata, and churro liqueur

Festive Margarita (New)

Blanco tequila, red wine-fruit juice blend, and spiced chocolate syrup

Served warm or iced

Taco Nochebuena (New)

Barbacoa beef in a corn tortilla with crispy grilled Monterey Jack, birria sauce, and pickled vegetables

Dulce de Leche-filled Churro

sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Norway Cart

Location: Norway

Salted Chai Bolle (New)

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen

Location: China

BBQ Char Siu Pork Fried Rice

with Chinese La Chang sausage, egg, yellow onion, green onion, and sesame

Lychee Martini

Vodka, lychee syrup, and vermouth

Phoenix Lantern

Butterfly pea blossom gin, vodka, prickly pear syrup, lychee syrup, and white boba

Taro Bubble Milk Tea (New)

with coconut foam and tapioca boba (Non-alcoholic)

Crooked Can Brewing Company Oolong Tea White Ale

Vegetable Spring Rolls

with citrus sauce

Peach of Longevity

Peach schnapps, citrus vodka, piña colada mix, and Minute Maid Orange Juice

Beef Noodle Soup Bowl

with slow-braised beef shank, green onion, and house-made chili oil

Refreshment Outpost Hosted by Coca-Cola

Location: Outpost

Spiced Shrimp Stew

with jollof rice

DOLE Whip Raspberry

in a waffle cone (Plant-based)

SweetWater Brewing Company Festive Ale Winter Warmer (New)

Sixpoint Brewery Dubai Chocolate Stout (New)

Bold Rock Apple Crumble Hard Cider (New)

Boyd & Blair Chai Tea Mule

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen

Location: Germany

Pork Schnitzel

with mushroom sauce, spätzle, and braised red cabbage

Possmann Pure Hard Cider

Regional Riesling

Cheese Fondue

in a bread bowl with steamed baby vegetables and marble potatoes

Glühwein

House-made hot spiced wine, served warm

Weihenstephaner Kristallweissbier

Hazelnut Linzer Cookie

with raspberry jam

Sommerfest

Location: Germany

Christmas Market Bratwurst (New)

Beef and pork bratwurst with sauerbraten pot roast, red cabbage, and sweet mustard on a warm pretzel roll served with paprika-curry chips

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen

Location: Italy

Carbonara (New)

Cheese tortellini, carbonara sauce, pecorino romano, and crispy pancetta

Croquette di Patate (New)

Potato and cheese croquette with pomodoro sauce

Italian White Sangria (New)

Lambrusco Cloud (New)

Lucci Lambrusco sparkling red wine with frozen Italian white sangria

Saracco Moscato d’Asti (New)

Villa Matilde Aglianico (New)

Robust red wine from Campania

Prosecco

Peroni Pilsner

Italian-inspired Blood Orange Margarita

Tequila, Triple Sec, and Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur

Villa Matilde Greco di Tufo (New)

Biscotto all'Arancia e Pistacchio (New)

Freshly baked cookie with candied orange, crushed pistachio, and white chocolate

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue

Location: The American Adventure

Chocolate-covered Cherry Shake (New)

topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Block & Hans

Location: The American Adventure

Frozen Merry Punch (New)

Minute Maid Strawberry Smoothie Mix, cranberry juice, and raspberry syrup topped with sprinkles (Non-alcoholic)

(Spirited version available with Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine)

American Holiday Table

Location: The American Adventure

Carved Roasted Ham (New)

with sweet potato casserole, fried apples, and whiskey-mustard glaze

Country Boy Brewing Mocha Latte Porter (New)

Crooked Can Brewing Company Snowball Protocol Stout (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Eggnog White Porter

Beer Flight

Chocolate Cookie

featuring SNICKERS bar pieces and salted caramel

Slow-roasted Turkey

with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce

Funnel Cake

Location: The American Adventure

Hot Cocoa Funnel Cake (New)

Funnel cake with chocolate-chocolate chip ice cream topped with powdered sugar, marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallows, cocoa cinnamon sugar, and dark chocolate sauce

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen

Location: Japan

Miso Ramen (New)

Japanese-style ramen noodles in a savory miso-based broth topped with grilled chicken, corn, and butter

Soba Beer Ale (New)

Yuzu Refresher

Yuzu and passion fruit drink with Minute Maid Premium Lemonade and popping green apple boba pearls (Non-alcoholic)

Japanese Punch

Shōchū Japanese spirit, plum wine, white cranberry juice, and lemon juice

Chocolate Nigori Sake

Strawberry-Chocolate Bun (New)

Dessert bao with soft strawberry flavor and sweet chocolate cream filling

Sushi Tree Roll

Christmas tree-shaped sushi roll with krab meat and cream cheese garnished with spicy mayonnaise and colorful rice pearls

Toshikoshi Soba

Buckwheat soba noodles in hot dashi fish-based soup topped with shrimp tempura and chopped green onion

Spicy Plum Sake (New)

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Location: Morocco

Chorba (New)

Hearty stew of lamb, chickpeas, tomatoes, and farro served with pita

Ras el Hanout Cauliflower Bowl

with chickpea salad, golden raisin relish, and parsley (Plant-based)

Chermoula Chicken Hummus Bowl

with apricot chutney and grilled shishito peppers

Coronado Brewing Co. Vanilla Chai Hard Cider (New)

Keel Farms Fig & Cranberry Hard Cider (New)

Spiced Flank Steak Hummus Bowl

with harissa yogurt and roasted peppers

Hard Cider Flight

Sparkling Holiday Fig Cocktail

Sparkling wine, Kleiner Feigling liqueur, and white cranberry juice

B. Nektar Spiced Poached Perry Hard Cider

L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen

Location: Between France and Morocco

Brisket Nosh (New)

with roasted root vegetables and dried fruit

Mickey-shaped Almond Black and White Cookie

Smoked Salmon Potato Latke

Raspberry-Walnut Rugelach

Brooklyn Brewery Black Chocolate Stout

Potato Latkes

(Plant-based)

Frozen New York Whiskey Sour

Alias Straight Rye Whiskey and Manischewitz Blackberry Wine

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen

Location: France

Poulet Truffe et Champignons, Épinards Sautés, Sauce à l’estragon, Échalotes et Vin Blanc (New)

Truffled chicken and mushrooms with sautéed spinach and tarragon-shallot-white wine sauce

Burger de Saumon, Brioche Maison, Mayo à l'aneth et aux Câpres (New)

Salmon burger on house-made brioche with dill mayonnaise and capers

Macaron de Noël aux Épices

Large gingerbread macaron with spiced filling

Vin Chaud French Mulled Wine

flavored with orange and cinnamon spices, served warm

Maison Andel Cuvée Brut Rosé, Crémant de Bourgogne (New)

Frozen Hot Chocolate Martini

Vodka, cocoa, and whipped cream

UK Beer Cart

Location: United Kingdom

Christmas Cake Coffee (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee, E&J Brandy, Frangelico Liqueur, Amaretto Liqueur, and Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

Yukon Holiday Kitchen

Location: Canada

Seared Salmon

with butternut squash purée, maple-bourbon glaze, and fennel-arugula salad

Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee

(Non-alcoholic)

Collective Arts Brewing Stranger Than Chocolate & Orange Stout (New)

Playalinda Brewing Co. Maple Cookie Blonde Ale

Beer Flight

Beef Bourguignon

with bacon and crushed potatoes

Maple Leaf Shortbread Cookie

with maple buttercream

81Bay Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Banana Porter

Frozen Joffrey’s Coffee

with maple whiskey

La Poutinerie Hosted by Air Canada

Location: Near Canada

London, England: The English Pub Poutine (New)

Chips, cheese curds, and bangers topped with caramelized onion gravy

Northern Crimson Slushy (New)

Frozen ginger beer blended with lively lime and tart cranberry

Northern Crimson Mule (New)

Frozen ginger beer blended with lively lime and tart cranberry with vodka

Holiday Sweets & Treats

Location: Near Port of Entry

Chocolate-Peppermint Soft-serve (New)

in a waffle cone bowl

Chocolate-Peppermint Shake

with Twinings Peppermint Cheer Herbal Tea and whipped cream vodka

Chocolate-Peppermint Shake

featuring Twinings Peppermint Cheer Herbal Tea (Non-alcoholic)

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee

with choice of liqueur (Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur, or Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey)

Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee

(Non-alcoholic)

Intracoastal Brewing Company Red Velvet Cake Cream Ale (New)

Playalinda Brewing Co. Eggnog Cheesecake White Stout (New)

Festive Flight with Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Coffee

Christmas Sugar Cookie Hot Cocoa topped with whipped cream and sprinkles (Non-alcoholic)

Gingerbread Hot Cocoa topped with whipped cream and gingerbread garnish (Non-alcoholic)

Cookie Butter Hot Cocoa topped with whipped cream and Speculoos spice (Non-alcoholic)

Swirled Showcase

Location: Walkway Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Liquid Nitrogen Eggnog Cheesecake Mousse (New)

featuring PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese with cranberry-cherry compote and Speculoos cookie pieces

Soda Float

Barq’s Red Creme Soda or Barq’s Root Beer with vanilla soft-serve (Non-alcoholic)

Yuletide Float

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and Barq’s Red Creme Soda with apple-cinnamon soft-serve

Dubai-style Chocolate Liqueur Float (New)

with pistachio soft-serve

Soft-serve in a waffle cone

Vanilla

Apple-cinnamon

Dark chocolate

Pistachio

Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Kitchen

Location: Walkway Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Kālua Pork

with coconut, sweet potatoes, and mango salad

Melon Breeze

DOLE pineapple juice, lime juice, melon liqueur, and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Lomilomi Salmon

with tomatoes, onions, salmon roe, yuzu mayonnaise, and yuca chips

Florida Orange Groves Winery POG Sparkling Wine (New)

Civil Society Brewing Sticky Business IPA (New)

Coffee-Mocha Cookie

topped with coffee-infused buttercream and cacao nibs

Diwali Holiday Kitchen (NEW)

Location: Walkway Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Pani Puri (New)

filled with curry-spiced potatoes and chickpeas served with tamarind water (Plant-based)

Thandai Milkshake (New)

A traditional blend of milk with almond, fennel, poppy seed, cardamom, and saffron flavors garnished with rose petals and toasted almonds

Chicken Biryani (New)

Spicy chicken and long-grain basmati rice topped with yogurt sauce, pomegranate seeds, and bird’s eye chilis

Mango Mousse Cup (New)

topped with plant-based lime whipped cream and cardamom cookie streusel (Plant-based)

Nochebuena Cocina

Location: Walkway Between World Showcase and the Imagination! Pavilion

Rotisserie Lechón (New)

Pork with arroz mamposteao, pickled red onions, maduros, and salsa verde

Plancha-seared Corvina (New)

with vegetable-sofrito hash and romesco sauce

Bauducco Chocottone (New)

with almond turrón ice cream and pistachio sauce. Served warm

3 Daughters Brewing 3 Kings Cake Hard Cider (New)

Pan de Jamón

Traditional Latin Christmas bread, rolled ham, raisins, and green olives

Ponche Navideño

Christmas punch with apples, pears, guava, oranges, dried hibiscus, brown sugar, tamarind, cinnamon sticks, and cloves. Served warm. (non-alcoholic)

Throughout the Park

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Mallow Drop Latte (New)

Espresso, dark mocha sauce, and toasted marshmallow syrup topped with whipped cream, mocha swirl, and graham cracker crumbs, served hot or iced (Non-alcoholic)

Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

Location: The American Adventure

Sugar Sleigh Bells Latte (New)

Espresso, caramel sauce, and almond syrup topped with whipped cream and Merry Sugar sprinkles, served hot or iced (Non-alcoholic)

Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

Location: World Discovery

Candy Cane Latte (New)

Espresso, peppermint syrup, and vanilla syrup topped with whipped cream and candy cane pieces, served hot or iced (Non-alcoholic)

Spirited version available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

Location: Near Disney Traders

Berry Merry Snowball Latte (New)

Espresso, almond syrup, and raspberry syrup topped with whipped cream and raspberry swirl, served hot or iced (Non-alcoholic)

Location: Between United Kingdom and Canada

Novelty Available at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

(Available while supplies last. Limit two (2) per person, per transaction.)