Extinct Attractions - Disney Millennium Carnivale

This week, I took a look back at a party of a parade from Tokyo Disneyland.

A couple of weeks ago, Tokyo DisneySea officially celebrated being open for 25 years with the Sparkling Jubilee celebration. The Tokyo parks go all out for pretty much every five year milestone for their parks, usually with a new parade or show to mark the occasion.

For today, we’ll be looking at another anniversary parade at the resort, though this one was over at Tokyo Disneyland.

Replacing Disney Fantasy on Parade, Disney Carnivale opened on the park’s 15th anniversary of April 15, 1998 and immediately brought the fun to the party.

The parade started out with a fun little intro float saying the name of the parade and showcasing some of the cool costumes that guests would be seeing throughout.

The next part of the parade leaned into the Asian heritage of the parade with Chip and Dale wearing some awesome costumes with background dancers also in some similar traditional Asian garb. Following that gang, Minnie was perched really high on a float that also featured a gigantic phoenix. To close out the section, there were some drummers playing giant drums along with a whole squadron of stilt walkers to add some major height to the experience.

Via Disney Wiki





The Little Mermaid got its own little section next with some awesome clam costumes that had pearls emerge from them helping to mark the transition. The first float featured a walk-around version of Sebastian along with some dancers, while the second float had everyone’s favorite mermaid, Ariel. The section was even robust enough to include a third float featuring a huge water fountain along with some fishy dancers.

There was an interesting lion statue as part of the transition to the next section, which wouldn’t be as odd if it didn’t feature a bunch of fairies and have a more naturey vibe to it. But Mickey was dressed to impress with some fun head gear that came in handy with a classic Tokyo Disneyland show stop. The show stop had some fun dances with the typical Disney move of bringing up a bunch of kids to dance in a conga line with some catchy songs.

Via YouTube

The princesses got their chance to shine next with a masquerade ball of sorts. The first float included Sleeping Beauty and Snow White with their princes and holding some masks to add to the classiness of the experience. Cinderella got her own float next, well shared with that charming prince, while Belle and the Beast had to share with Jasmine and Aladdin, who even upstaged them by hanging out on their carpet.

The last section of the parade included a bunch of fun combinations of characters with the first float looking like a full on party and featured the party animals of Pluto, Goofy, Pooh, Tigger and Eeyore. Well, maybe a couple of those aren’t true party animals, but they certainly looked like they were having a good time.

Via YouTube





The next float featured Donald and Daisy dressed as a king and queen and dancing their little butts off, while Pinocchio, Geppetto and Jiminy Cricket were also hanging out in some whimsical outfits that made them look like they were wishing on a star. Oh, yeah and Roger Rabbit was hanging out there, too.

The final float of the parade included the Three Little Pigs just hanging out with the Big Bad Wolf, while Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum were causing some chaos behind them. It was an odd mix, but there were so many fun colors and party vibes to the parade that one couldn’t complain. They took the name of the parade seriously.



In fact, it was such a success that Disney Carnivale stuck around once the 15th anniversary ended, closing on November 26, 1999. But that didn’t last long with the parade re-emerging as the Millennium Carnivale for a brief run beginning on December 26, 1999 as part of the Millennium Celebration companywide.This time, the return was short-lived, coming to an end on April 14, 2000 to make way for Disney on Parade: 100 Years of Magic. One can’t be too mad as the parade had a couple of lives and its replacement was also a banger in itself.

Via Reddit





As always, don’t forget to check out my interactive maps of the Disney Parks throughout the years where you can watch or learn more about all the attractions from every Disney park around the world.

Thanks for reading and have a magical day!