Extinct Attractions: Disney Stars 'n' Cars

This past weekend, the fan favorite attraction Dinosaur closed to make way for an upcoming new attraction based on Indiana Jones. Ironically, the attraction began as a clone of Indiana Jones Adventure from Disneyland in terms of its track layout and vehicle design, so to come full circle like that is extremely fun. But Dinosaur was not what I meant when I said we’d be looking at an attraction moving from one park to another, though I will definitely miss it and it will be getting a full rundown on this blog in the not so distant future.

Via Mickey Blog



But for today’s story, we don’t have to go too far away, but we do need to jump back 25 years to the 100 Years of Magic celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney’s birth. The Disney Parks had a celebration across all of the parks, but with Walt Disney World as a central hub as each of the theme parks got a new parade specifically for the occasion. At what was then Disney-MGM Studios, guests got to experience the Disney Stars and Motor Cars Parade, a fun new take on the float experience with characters riding around in old-timey cars that fit the vibe of the parks perfectly.



After seven years at the park (and an entire name change for Disney-MGM Studios), the parade ended its time at Hollywood Studios. But the parade itself underwent a little name change before making its way across the pond to Walt Disney Studios Park, replacing the Disney Cinema Parade, which had opened with the park.

Debuting on April 4, 2009 as Disney Stars ‘n’ Cars, a few of the cars didn’t quite make it over to Europe, with twelve cars in the initial run at Paris. The cars would do a loop around the park as one of the rare parades that started and finished at the same place in one run.

To start the parade off, Goofy didn’t get to ride in a car himself, instead being forced to walk in front of Donald and Daisy who were posing like champs to show off their outfits.

Snow White and Dopey followed them up in one of my favorite cars because it also featured the Magic Mirror in all its glory (though most people must not have agreed with me because it was one of two cars to be removed prior to the end of the run).

The next car was also a banger with Mary Poppins and Bert on top of carousel horses on top of the car in a move that made you question the true safety of the performers.

Via YouTube





Ariel got to join the party next with some lifesize versions of Flounder and Sebastian keeping her company in a giant clamshell. Notably, Ariel was in her human form without Eric, which you don’t see very often.

Speaking of unusual occurrences, Mushu appeared as a walk around character in the following car along with Mulan. Mushu is such a fun character and why wouldn’t someone want to see him as big as possible?

The Genie himself was the next car, with a version of his head up at the front. Luckily, he was gracious enough to let Aladdin and Jasmine sit inside of him, though the magic carpet was around to help out.

Via Dreams Time





A bunch of villains got their chance to shine next with Gaston, Cruella de Vil and the Evil Queen hamming it up and really leaning into the love of the crowd.



But my true favorite car had to be the one featuring Lilo and Stitch, which looked pretty cool on its own, but the highlight was that Stitch was dressed as Elvis. I mean, come on? Everyone loves Stitch as Elvis.



It was a bit underwhelming when Woody and Jessie appeared on a bed car next, though it had the fun little addition of static version of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head at the front of the car.

Via YouTube





Sulley got his own car, though it was a bit lame, with just a plain red car, so it was no wonder that the float also didn’t make its way to the end of the parade’s run.

It was made up for on the next float, though, with Remy and Emile in a completely decked out car full of cheeses and cookware that was a perfect fit for the Parisian park. You could tell that they had stepped things up a bit for the hometown crowd.



To close things out, Mickey and Minnie appeared in black and white, both in outfit and car. It was a nice move to fully tie things together and tie back to the times when these cars were the bees knees.

Via Disney Character Central





The entire idea between Disney Stars ‘n’ Cars was simple, but fun. It was very different from every kind of parade that came before it, but they did a really nice job of turning a simple concept into an elegant and elevated experience. It was very deserving of the second life that it got, even if they removed the show stop in 2012 to make the parade a bit shorter for its last couple years. The parade finally called it quits on July 3, 2014 with shockingly no replacement parade ever hitting the streets of Walt Disney Studios Park. We’ll see if that changes with its brand new identity at the end of March.

Via Bored Panda





