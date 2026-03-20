Social Media's Farmer Nick Checks the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Off His Botanical Bucket List
The personality got to see everything the festival has to offer!
Perfect for the occasion, social media's Farmer Nick is making a visit to EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival in a new video showcasing everything the event has to offer.
What's Happening:
- A new video from Disney Parks showcases a lot of behind-the-scenes magic of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- Hosted by Farmer Nick, viewers will get a closer look at the creation of the topiaries, some of the festive food items, and some of the majesty of Butterfly landing.
- Nick also joins his wife for a bit of festival fun on the legendary EPCOT attraction, Living with the Land, before checking out more of the topiaries together (showing off what he has learned through his journey), and closing out their day at the Garden Rocks concert series.
- Check out his adventures in the video below.
- Nick Catsumpas (AKA Farmer Nick) isn't just a persona for this video from the Disney Parks YouTube channel, but is a real plant expert, environmental advocate, and media personality known for making plant care and sustainability accessible and popular online.
- He helps people design, install, and care for plants in homes and urban spaces, often calling himself a "plantrepreneur," with a big following on Instagram and has appeared on the Netflix shows The Big Flower Fight and Instant Dream Home.
- This makes him a perfect guide for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, one of the biggest seasonal events at the Walt Disney World theme park and it happens every year!
- The festival is taking place now until June 1, 2026, turning the park into a giant botanical showcases with larger than life topiaries, food booths offering festive items throughout the park, specialty gardens like the Butterfly garden, and the Garden Rocks concert series.
- For more information about the festival, be sure to check out our Flower & Garden landing. If you'd like to visit during this, or any other time of the year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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