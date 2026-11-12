Figment's Holiday Wardrobe Comes to Life In Newest Popcorn Bucket
We see the CNN reports already...
Figment is returning in Popcorn Bucket form once again, this time coming to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
What's Happening:
- The beloved Figment Popcorn Bucket is back, but this time our favorite purple dragon is getting in on the holiday fun for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays!
- Originally debuting in 2022 (and making headline news in the process because of the hours-long line to get them), the Figment popcorn bucket was incredibly popular during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Now, Figment is back as a similar popcorn bucket - but this time he's wearing his now-famous Christmas sweater.
- During the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, guests can head over to Journey Into Imagination with Figment and see the fan-favorite character sporting a Christmas sweater featuring the pavilion's original logo and other details.
- Since then, the sweater has actually been sold in retail locations throughout the park, and now will appear as part of the Figment Popcorn Bucket.
- The Figment Holiday Sweater Popcorn Bucket will come with jelly doughnut popcorn, and can be picked up at Holiday Hearth Desserts. Disney's official reveal of this popcorn bucket made no mention of any kind of mobile order process to purchase the bucket, only stating that the bucket is available while supplies last, with a limit of two per person per transaction.
- The popcorn bucket will debut during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which takes place at EPCOT starting on November 27 and runs through December 30, 2026.
- To plan your visit to EPCOT and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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