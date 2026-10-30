Effort Underway to Restore and Reopen Historic Griffith Park Carousel by 2028 Olympics

This past July the Department of Recreation and Parks acquired it, and we did so because the sellers were looking to possibly sell it, and we feared that a private collector might buy it and take it out of the park...It's going to need a complete restoration and that restoration is going to be extremely costly, and we're going to need to raise public funds to be able to get this done. There's no way to do it without it. With so much changing around us and the city seeming somewhat unrecognizable to people who have grown up here; there's some things that should always remain the same and appreciated, and I would just love to see this running again."