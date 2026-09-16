Three-Year-Old Sets Record for Youngest Person to Visit Every Disney Park

From Disney Sea to Disneyland Paris, she's seen them all!

It's not often you feel jealous of a three-Year-Old, but if you're like me, you might now have a reason; that is if you've been hoping to eventually visit every Disney Park in the world, only to learn someone barely out of diapers is now among those who have beaten you to it.

What's Happening:

Guinness World Records have revealed that they have a new record holder for the youngest person to visit every Disney theme park in the world.

have revealed The record was broken by Idaho Falls, Idaho's Bootsie Darrington, who broke the record at the age of 3 years and 139 days old to be precise.

Idaho Falls, Idaho's Bootsie Darrington, who broke the record at the age of 3 years and 139 days old to be precise. Darrington is the youngest child of Jess and Steve Darrington, and it might not surprise you that they have a travel blog, Where is Briggs (named after their older child), which accounts for why Bootsie has done so much traveling at such a young age.

Bootsie accepted her award at Disneyland Paris, the last of the parks she needed to visit to break the record, having begun her Disney Park-going in March 2024 at Disney Seas when she was 11 months old (she started out with one of the very best parks, that's for sure).