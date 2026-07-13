Hong Kong Disneyland Expands 10K Weekend with Brand-New Magic Run Fest
Four different courses allow participants to run through the magical realms of Hong Kong Disneyland.
Hong Kong Disneyland is expanding their 10K Weekend into the brand-new Magic Run Fest, a fresh and exciting festival for runners.
What's Happening:
- As with other Disney-based runs, the Magic Run Fest at Hong Kong Disneyland will allow runners to dress in style, meet some favorite and rare Disney characters, and run through the magic lands of Hong Kong Disneyland.
- our standout look will not only turn heads on the route, it could also win you a “Disney-Style Runway Award” and land you on the podium, solo or in a group!
- Upon completion of your race, you'll receive a commemorative medal, in addition to a themed event t-shirt, running bib and bib buttons.
- The four races available to choose from include:
- Frozen 3K
- Duffy 3K
- Pixar 5K
- Zootopia 10K
- Early Bird registration for Magic Access members starts on July 21, with further Early Bird registration kicking off on July 29, followed by public registration beginning August 5.
- The Hong Kong Disneyland Magic Run Fest takes place from November 28–29, 2026.
- More details on all the races, registration and more can be found at the official Hong Kong Disneyland website.
- It appears you can already register for the Magic Run Fest via popular entertainment site Klook.
Pixar Summer Fest:
- This summer, Hong Kong Disneyland plays host to Pixar Summer Fest, now through August 31.
- Pixar has taken over much of the park, and special new entertainment has also debuted for the occasion like the all-new Pixar Pals Spectacular, the Pixar Water Play Street Party, the park's biggest-ever Friendtastic parade, and more.
- Be sure to peruse our Pixar Summer Fest tag for all the summer fun at Hong Kong Disneyland!
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