Imagine Dragons Visit Shanghai Disneyland Ahead of the Park's 10th Anniversary
The band were in town for their Loom World Tour.
As Shanghai Disneyland gets ready to celebrate its 10th birthday, the band members of Imagine Dragons stopped by for a visit.
What's Happening:
- The popular band Imagine Dragons, consisting of members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon and Ben McKee, stopped by Shanghai Disneyland recently.
- While there, they posed for a photo with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, alongside some park executives.
- The band's Loom World Tour is currently taking place, with tour dates across China – explaining their visit to the park.
With You, It's Magic+
- This Friday, March 20, Shanghai Disney Resort will launch its 10th anniversary celebration – With You, It's Magic+.
- To kick things off, three new or reimagined experiences will debut:
- The Heart of Magic
- FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends’ Special Pre-Parade and Zootopia parade unit added to Mickey’s Storybook Express
- New Wish segment in Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration
- Beyond those offerings, Shanghai Disneyland will be decked out in special 10th anniversary decor while beloved characters around the park don special outfits for the occasion.
- Birthday surprises and fun will also extend to Disneytown as well as to resort hotels.
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