A Legacy of Magic: Celebrating Karlos Siqueiros’ 40 Years at Disneyland

From popcorn buckets to gingerbread houses, Karlos turned Disney fandom into innovation—and inspired generations of cast members along the way.

Today, as Karlos Siqueiros retires from the Disneyland Resort after more than 40 years of service, we celebrate not just a long and successful career, but a legacy of heart, creativity, and genuine Disney magic.

Karlos helped bring to life some of the Resort’s most beloved food-and-beverage innovations—from the whimsical (the seasonal gingerbread house in Haunted Mansion Holiday) to the collectible (popcorn buckets, special cakes, themed desserts). For decades, he worked in concept development within Food & Beverage at Disneyland, leading teams that created everything from dessert cups to specialty items that delighted guests throughout the parks.

What stands out to me personally is how Karlos embraced his own fandom proudly. When I joined the Resort, I was advised to keep that part of myself hidden: “Don’t let anyone know you’re a Disney fan.” But Karlos rejected that notion. His office felt like a miniature museum of Disney magic, as though you had wandered into a side wing of the Walt Disney Archives.

His enthusiasm and fandom never made him unprofessional or eccentric—it fueled him. He constantly asked, “How can we bring storytelling into the dining experience in a way that hasn’t been done before?” That mindset drove real innovation.

In the age of foodie guides and viral trends, it’s worth remembering there was a time when leadership doubted whether guests would pay extra for a special celebratory cake (like one created for Walt’s centennial). Karlos pushed for it anyway. I remember standing at the counter, credit card in hand, ready to buy as many of those cakes as I could—only to find they had sold out within minutes. His persistence helped leadership see that guests will pay for meaningful, story-rich food experiences.

Karlos also championed popcorn buckets beyond mere tubs. Under his guidance, they evolved into storytelling keepsakes—raising expectations for what dining merchandise could be.

On a deeper level, Karlos has been both a mentor and a role model. Navigating the Disney landscape—for the guests, the cast, and the business—isn’t always straightforward. Between the backstage politics, creative constraints, and constant balance between “guest magic” and “business reality,” he taught me how to walk that line with integrity. He showed me how to stand up for what’s right for both the guest and the cast, while still making it work for the business.

Beyond all the big conceptual wins, Karlos’s generous heart shone through his charitable efforts—especially his work with Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and other behind-the-scenes initiatives that don’t always make headlines but make a real difference. One of the greatest legacies any of us can leave is how we help others—and Karlos has done that time and again.

As Karlos steps into retirement, his cast member career may be drawing to a close—but his Disney life will never end. He will always be inspired by the storytelling legacy of Walt Disney, just as I will always be inspired by Karlos. His footprint at Disneyland will live on in the popcorn buckets, the gingerbread houses, the desserts—and in the many cast members, creators, and guests who felt his passion.

Thank you, Karlos, for over four decades of service, imagination, mentorship, and heart—and for showing what it truly means to love Disney and share that love with thousands of guests and cast members alike. May your next chapter be just as magical.