"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Orlando Bloom, Henry Winkler and More to Appear Week of June 9th

"Live" also welcomes Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Taron Egerton, Jenny Slate, The Doobie Brothers and others.

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of June 9th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of June 9th-13th:

Monday, June 9 Joel McHale ( The 1% Club ) Monica Barbaro ( FUBAR ) The hosts open up The Inbox!

Tuesday, June 10 Bryce Dallas Howard ( Deep Cover ) Jenny Slate ( Dying for Sex ) Performance by Arthur Hanlon, Manuel Medrano and Nia Skyfer

Wednesday, June 11 Taron Egerton ( Smoke ) Henry Winkler ( Hazardous History with Henry Winkler ) The hosts open up The Inbox!

Thursday, June 12 Orlando Bloom ( Deep Cover ) Shopping Day with Monica Mangin Jason Isaacs ( The White Lotus )

Friday, June 13 Jon Hamm ( Your Friends & Neighbors ) Performance by The Doobie Brothers Sizzle in the City series: Chef Michael Symon Kelly and Mark share tips for keeping kids active in the summer Steve Patterson hits the streets, Father’s Day style!



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.