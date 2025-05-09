Disney Legend Martha Blanding to Receive Honorary Doctorate and Speak at CSUF Commencement Speech

She wrote her new book with a fellow CSUF alum.

Disney Legend Martha Blanding is set to speak at a Cal State Fullerton commencement ceremony where she will also be awarded an honorary doctorate.

What’s Happening:

Disney Legend, author and Cal State Fullerton (CSUF) alumna Martha Blanding will speak at a CSUF commencement ceremony for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences on May 21 at Titan Stadium.

She will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree recognizing her groundbreaking achievements during the 8 a.m. ceremony, which is one of 12 ceremonies taking place throughout the week.

As a cast member and later as a senior manager of merchandise special events, Blanding spent five decades with Disneyland Resort, accumulating an impressive amount of “firsts" from 1971 through 2022. Blanding was Disneyland’s first Black full-time tour guide and VIP hostess, first Black employee to retire with 50 years of service at The Walt Disney Co., and, in 2024, the first Black Disney Parks employee to be designated an official Disney Legend by The Walt Disney Co.

In 1975, Blanding became the first Black woman to work in management at Disneyland. She started as an associate buyer and progressed to become the senior manager of Disneyland’s merchandise special events, where she produced events with notable figures Julie Andrews, James Earl Jones, Kurt Russell, Annette Funicello and Walt Disney Imagineers and animators. In the early 1990s, Martha helped produce the official Disneyana Convention, a predecessor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. She co-founded PULSE, a business employee resource group for Black Disneyland cast members, at a time when many companies lacked official diversity groups.

Blanding recently released her best-selling memoir, Groundbreaking Magic: A Black Woman’s Journey Through the Happiest Place on Earth

CSUF’s commencement ceremonies take place May 19-22 at the university’s Titan Stadium and intramural field.

What They’re Saying: