Acclaimed Singer Micheal Bublé Feelin' Good After Disney Cruise Line Voyage Aboard the Disney Treasure
Do you think all 17 of them had connecting staterooms?
Multi-award winning and acclaimed singer, Michael Bublé, recently embarked on a Disney Cruise Line voyage with over a dozen family members and took to social media to share his experience.
What's Happening:
- Multiple Grammy and Juno award winning singer, Michael Bublé, recently shared a number of photos from a special vacation he took with his family.
- Michael Bublé shared on Facebook that he had recently embarked with 17 of his family members aboard a Disney Cruise Line voyage, expressing his fondness for the cruise line revealing that even on his third cruise, it keeps getting more special.
- The post also specifies that it wasn't an advertisement, and that Bublé just wanted to share some gratitude to the crew, other passengers, and everyone who made the trip special.
- Based on the photos that the musician shared, he and his family took this voyage aboard the Disney Treasure, the sixth ship in the fleet and the second Wish Class vessel from Disney Cruise Line.
- Throughout the photos he shared (including numerous of his children not featured here), you can see character meet and greets, enjoying the pool deck, embarking on an excursion, and dining at restaurants on board - 1923 in particular.
- He wrote on his post, "Just went with 17 of my family members on our third Disney cruise, and somehow it gets more special every time. Kisses for grandparents, midnight walks with the kids, unlimited ice cream, and a whole lot of memories I wish I could freeze in time. This isn’t an ad. Nobody’s paying me to say it. Just a genuine thank you to the incredible crew, our fellow passengers, and everyone who made the week so special. The kids grow up way too fast. Getting a few days where we can all just be together, be silly, and make memories ….that’s the good stuff."
The Disney Treasure:
- One of the newest ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure arrived in December of 2024, and is the sister ship to the Disney Wish and the even newer Disney Destiny.
- The entire identity of the ship is built around the common motif of adventure and exploration rather than the Wish's theme of enchantment, and the Destiny's broad "Heroes and Villains" theme.
- Those sailing aboard the Disney Treasure will find adventurous experiences and theming around numerous adventurous Disney properties, like Aladdin, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Coco, and more.
- Disney Parks fans especially love the ship considering that there are lounges themed to classic attractions, not just film properties.
- To book your voyage aboard the Disney Treasure or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com