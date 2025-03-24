Mouse Madness 11: Opening Round - Baby Moana vs. Baymax

Welcome to the opening round of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. We have created a bracket of 16 of the most adorable Disney characters in four different regions and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine who is the cutest.

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. It was a bit closer than we thought it might be, but Grogu did manage to pull out the win against Bean Bunny, taking almost 61% of the vote. Perhaps the adorable little Star Wars creature isn’t quite the favorite we thought he was.

Our next matchup brings us back to the Disney Animation region where Baby Moana faces off with Baymax. It will be interesting to see if limited screen time for Baby Moana comes into play in this contest, because there is no denying the character’s overwhelming cuteness. And while Baymax may not be considered traditionally “cute," the lovable antics and personality of this inflatable healthcare companion make him a worthy competitor.

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

Mouse Madness continues today as we return to the Disney Animation region for another first round matchup!

Baby Moana takes on Baymax for a spot in the Elite 8!

Which character do you think is cuter? — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 24, 2025

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!