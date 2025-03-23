Mouse Madness 11: Opening Round - Grogu vs. Bean Bunny

Welcome to the opening round of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. We have created a bracket of 16 of the most adorable Disney characters in four different regions and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine who is the cutest.

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. It wasn’t a close one, as another top seed moves on to the elite 8 easily. Figment took nearly 77% of the vote to topple Albert, likely due in large part to name recognition. Now, the playful little dragon awaits a new opponent in the next round.

Perhaps the biggest favorite left in this tournament, Grogu will look to make a statement in this opening round meeting with Bean Bunny. The relatively recent Star Wars icon stole the hearts of Disney fans everywhere when he debuted in The Mandalorian in 2019. Since then, you can’t step into a Disney store without seeing his face everywhere. It’s the exact opposite for the oft-forgotten Bean Bunny, but this adorable Muppet is still a fan-favorite with the potential to make a run in this tournament.

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

Mouse Madness continues with our first matchup in the Live Action region.

Grogu face off against Bean Bunny with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line!

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!