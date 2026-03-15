Mouse Madness 12: Extinct Disney('s) California Adventure - Bracket Revealed

It’s time for the madness again. For many, March means college basketball, but for Laughing Place, it means another Disney tournament. This year, as we celebrate the recent 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure, we're featuring extinct DCA attractions, dining locations, and entertainment.

This year's tournament will celebrate the history of the Disneyland Resort's second gate. That includes some of the most missed and most maligned Disney Parks offerings ever.

Voting will begin on Thursday. Here is this year’s “Mouse Madness" bracket:

Rethemed Region

Some of the attractions from DCA's past aren't exactly gone, they've just adjusted. That's why we're highlighting these rethemed attractions here.

First up here is the Orange Stinger, which previously included bee-stinger seats inside a giant orange before becoming Silly Symphony Swings. In the opening round, it will face off against Mulholland Madness — an off-the-shelf ride that's actually pretty well themed if you've ever driven on the iconic road. Today, Mulholland Madness is known as Goofy's Sky School.

Next up, we have DCA's big thrill coaster California Screamin', which is now Incredicoaster. It will face the nearby Sun Wheel that was later changed to Mickey's Fun Wheel and then Pixar Pal-A-Round.

Gone Gone Attractions Region

Other former California Adventure attractions are so lucky as to be rethemed and have instead departed entirely. That's the case with the ironically iconic Superstar Limo (although its replacement Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! shares the same track and some figures, we're counting this as more than a retheme, okay?). Swifty LaRue and Co. will take on another departed DCA fave: Heimlich's Chew Chew Train.

Elsewhere in this region, Maliboomer and its scream shields will battle with Disney Legend Whoopi Goldberg and Golden Dreams. Incidentally, the latter was a great place to take a break after riding the former.

Extinct Dining Region

Famously, opening day Disney's California Adventure had too many food options for the number of guests visiting. That also means we had to make some tough decisions about what to include in this region.

Nevertheless, we'll start off with the ambitious Soap Opera Bistro. The themed table service location will take on Hollywood Pictures Backlot's former food court, Hollywood & Dine.

Also in this region are a pair of neighboring Route 66-area quick service spots. Pizza Oom Mow Mow will face Burger Invasion for roadside supremacy.

Shows and Entertainment Region

Finally, we've made it to the entertainment region. This includes a mix of nighttime spectaculars, parades, stage shows, and dance parties. Actually, there's one of each.

The original Disney's California Adventure parade Eureka! is up first, taking on the classic Disney's LuminAria — also from the park's early days.

Meanwhile, the long-running Hyperion Theater show Disney's Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular will face off against the cult-status Mad T Party. Yes, it's a backlot battle royale!

Again, our Mouse Madness 12 tournament will begin on Thursday, March 19.