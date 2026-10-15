New and Updated Central America Itineraries Revealed by National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

Guests can embark on a new voyage to Central America with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, while two favorite itineraries in the area have also been changed up a bit.

What's Happening:

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is introducing a new Central America itinerary and new departure dates for the 2028-2029 season.

The new Epic Costa Rica and Panama journey is a 15-day itinerary that takes guests to tropical forests, volcanic highlands and remote Pacific islands. The exotic setting sets the stage for an expedition spanning the Panama Canal and the coasts of Panama and Costa Rica.

Guests can explore from every angle - cruising wildlife-rich waterways by Zodiac, paddling into sheltered bays and stepping ashore to follow forest trails. The voyage also allows guests the chance to snorkel in the rich waters of Coiba National Park, search for monkeys and tropical birds on the Osa Peninsula, and hike among the geothermal wonders of Rincón de la Vieja.

As with many other National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, throughout the journey, expert naturalists will share more information about the wildlife and ecosystems guests encounter.

With the reveal of the new voyage, two fan-favorite itineraries have received updates to add flexibility and a more immersive experience.

The first of those updated itineraries is Exploring Costa Rica: Guanacaste, Santa Rosa and Rincon de la Vieja. Guanacaste unfolds from the volcanic highlands of northern Costa Rica to a rugged Pacific coast, its rare tropical dry forests threaded by rivers and alive with monkeys, iguanas and colorful birdlife.

New for the 2028-2029 season, guests can choose from six- and eight-day itineraries that explore this remote region.

Guests can hike amid the geothermal wonders of Rincón de la Vieja National Park, explore protected waters by Zodiac and kayak, and venture into habitats shaped by ancient volcanic forces. Along the way, they'll discover the distinctive character of a province rooted in ranching traditions and warm hospitality.

Also updated, a journey exploring The Panama Canal, Pearl Islands and Darien Jungle. This journey is the only National Geographic-Lindblad Central American expedition that travels solely through Panama.

In doing so, it connects guests more deeply with the region’s wildlife, culture and famed modern engineering marvel.

Aboard the National Geographic Quest, guests will transit the historic Panama Canal by day and by night. Learn about the country’s indigenous and colonial history while visiting local communities and two UNESCO World Heritage sites. Guests will encounter monkeys, iguanas, tropical birds and more as they venture into lush rainforests, a wildlife refuge and an important national park. In the surrounding turquoise waters, guests can also snorkel amongst pristine coral reefs which shelter an array of colorful marine life.

For more information about these expeditions or any other from National Geographic - Lindblad Expeditions, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.