Early Booking Offer Now Available for 2027 National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet Trips

First time travelers get the best offer for booking by June 5, 2026.

If you're looking to indulge in a National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet trip, there's now an early booking offer for 2027 available.

What's Happening:

Announced today, the new offer is available to those who book a trip between now and June 5, 2026.

Select departure dates are available from January 1 to October 26, 2027.

If you've never taken a trip with National Geographic Expeditions Private Jet before, you get the most enticing deal, saving $5,000 per person.

Returning Private Jet Travelers meanwhile can save an additional $2,500 per person for a total savings of $7,500 per person.

Where You Can Go:

Among the itineraries available for 2027 is the Oceans and Islands of the World by Private Jet, which departs on January 31st. 2027. Guests on this voyage can witness the flora and fauna of the Pacific and Indian Oceans. They can swim in the crystal-clear waters of Palau and snorkel at Jellyfish Lake, where millions of non-stinging golden and moon jellyfish reside. Marvel at stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Sri Lanka, including the 2,000-year-old Gold Temple of Dambulla and the ancient cliffside city of Sigiriya. Visit the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the largest in Oman and one of Muscat’s most iconic landmarks, as well as the Royal Opera House and the Mutrah Souq. Learn more about the Balinese people while visiting a traditional astrologer, a local chef or an island craftsman. You’ll also take a full-day excursion to explore Komodo National Park, including Komodo Island and Manta Point.

Around the World by Private Jet leaves on both January 1st and March 30th 2027, allowing passengers to travel the world via luxurious private jet seeing iconic sights from Easter Island to the Taj Mahal and even the Serengeti Plain. National Geographic Experts will be on hand, sharing knowledge and insights as guests aboard the expedition visit 10 UNESCO World Heritage sites. You’ll also visit with Nat Geo Explorers and Grantees in the field, learning about biology, anthropology, archaeology, and paleontology. Staying at World-Class accommodations, guests will also experience the hills of Bhutan and another location overlooking the Taj Mahal.

Jewels of the Pacific Rim by Private Jet departs on February 25, 2027, starting with the Panama Canal. This location serves as the perfect segue into the Pacific. In New Zealand, guests can choose to stay in Queenstown, with an array of amazing food and wine, or Flockhill, where guests will stay in the newest luxury lodge in the scenic Alps. In Vietnam, spend 3 nights in Hanoi. The trip features 2 UNESCO World Heritage Sites as well as a visit to Tokyo during cherry blossom season. Guests can also bask on the beaches of Fiji, and explore Melbourne, and the waters around Palau’s Rock Islands Southern Lagoon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to 445 small limestone or coral islands of volcanic origin.

