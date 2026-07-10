Popular Magic Passport Activity Takes on Pixar Theme During Pixar Summer Fest at Hong Kong Disneyland

The popular activity garners you special Pixar medallions as you continue on your adventure.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

A popular activity at Hong Kong Disneyland has received a special Pixar spin for the summer.

What's Happening:

  • Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland can partake in a favorite activity, now with a new spin.
  • The popular Magic Passport interactive activity has gotten a bit of a Pixar makeover for the summer, inviting guests to go to each land in the park and get their collectible passport stamped throughout the park.
  • Once complete, guests can get a surprise, Pixar-themed medallion.
  • Additionally, guests can personalize their Magic Passport adventure with a special snapshot set for a fun story that can be flipped through anytime.
  • Check out the pages and the medallions below.

  • This also comes as the summer marks a special occasion at Hong Kong Disneyland, as the park plays host to Pixar Summer Fest now through August 31.
  • Pixar has taken over much of the park, and special new entertainment has also debuted for the occasion like the all-new Pixar Pals Spectacular, the Pixar Water Play Street Party, the park's biggest-ever Friendtastic parade, and more.
  • You can find out more about the special event from when we got to check out Pixar Summer Fest at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The Passport:

  • The Magic Passport is one of the most popular interactive activities at Hong Kong Disneyland. Rather than being a ride or attraction, it's a collectible keepsake and park-wide scavenger hunt that encourages guests to explore every themed land while collecting unique commemorative stamps.
  • Guests purchase a small, beautifully illustrated Magic Passport booklet from merchandise locations throughout the park. The booklet contains pages dedicated to different themed lands and attractions.
  • As you travel around the park, you visit self-service stamping stations (and a few manual stamp machines) to emboss or ink special designs into the passport. Each location has its own exclusive artwork, making every page a record of your journey.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti