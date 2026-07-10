Popular Magic Passport Activity Takes on Pixar Theme During Pixar Summer Fest at Hong Kong Disneyland
The popular activity garners you special Pixar medallions as you continue on your adventure.
A popular activity at Hong Kong Disneyland has received a special Pixar spin for the summer.
What's Happening:
- Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland can partake in a favorite activity, now with a new spin.
- The popular Magic Passport interactive activity has gotten a bit of a Pixar makeover for the summer, inviting guests to go to each land in the park and get their collectible passport stamped throughout the park.
- Once complete, guests can get a surprise, Pixar-themed medallion.
- Additionally, guests can personalize their Magic Passport adventure with a special snapshot set for a fun story that can be flipped through anytime.
- Check out the pages and the medallions below.
- This also comes as the summer marks a special occasion at Hong Kong Disneyland, as the park plays host to Pixar Summer Fest now through August 31.
- Pixar has taken over much of the park, and special new entertainment has also debuted for the occasion like the all-new Pixar Pals Spectacular, the Pixar Water Play Street Party, the park's biggest-ever Friendtastic parade, and more.
- You can find out more about the special event from when we got to check out Pixar Summer Fest at Hong Kong Disneyland.
The Passport:
- The Magic Passport is one of the most popular interactive activities at Hong Kong Disneyland. Rather than being a ride or attraction, it's a collectible keepsake and park-wide scavenger hunt that encourages guests to explore every themed land while collecting unique commemorative stamps.
- Guests purchase a small, beautifully illustrated Magic Passport booklet from merchandise locations throughout the park. The booklet contains pages dedicated to different themed lands and attractions.
- As you travel around the park, you visit self-service stamping stations (and a few manual stamp machines) to emboss or ink special designs into the passport. Each location has its own exclusive artwork, making every page a record of your journey.
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