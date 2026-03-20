Photos: Celebrate 10 Years of Shanghai Disney Resort with Special Merchandise

Those new character colors are where it's at!

The official celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort has begun, and guests are being invited to partake in all kinds of new entertainment, new decorations, new and festive menu items, and of course, new celebratory merchandise!

The celebration, "With You, It's Magic+," is all about celebrating this milestone, and also features the largest dedicated merchandise collection to be released in the history of the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Let's take a look at some of the items that we've already seen so far.

Of course, Duffy and all of his friends are getting in on the fun, with special figurines, statues, and plush figures. Duffy and his friends are also featured on special plush wands that are sure to be a favorite of the celebration. Don't worry, Mickey and the gang are also featured on their own wands as well.

Hey, speaking of wands! For the celebration, a new Magic Wand is available for purchase which will let guests summon and collect special magic throughout the park.

Other merchandise includes apparel, accessories, and collectibles, including a special Pandora charm. Other offerings feature designs inspired by the Enchanted Storybook Castle - the icon of Shanghai Disneyland.

Even the candy gets in on the fun, with special M&Ms sets celebrating the 10th anniversary.

Mickey and all his friends are debuting a new look just for the occasion, featuring shimmering golds, midnight-navy blues, and a bit of galactic silver. The looks carry over to special merchandise as well, including a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, plush toys, plush hats, customizable headbands, and more.

We're checking out all the fun of the Shanghai Disney Resort's milestone anniversary, so be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for more!