Hidden Features Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Shanghai Disney Resort
Disney Parks fans of a certain age might think this sounds a bit familiar.
As part of the fun of the Shanghai Disney Resort 10th anniversary, guests visiting the park can partake in a fun activity by spotting hidden logos hidden throughout the resort.
What's Happening:
- As Shanghai Disney Resort celebrates their 10th anniversary, the park is channeling something that Disney Parks fans may recall from back during Disneyland's 50th anniversary celebration.
- To mark the milestone, throughout the resort there are hidden logos featuring the number 10, as it appears in the park's anniversary logo. Each with a different character featured in the 0 portion of the logo.
- The hidden 10s are featured throughout the resort, with many revealed in the video below.
- The anniversary celebration originally launched back on March 20, 2026, which also happened to be International Happiness Day.
- As the celebration started, three new or reimagined experiences debuted: The Heart of Magic, FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends’ Special Pre-Parade and Zootopia parade unit added to Mickey’s Storybook Express, and a new Wish segment in Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration.
- Beyond those offerings, Shanghai Disneyland is also decked out in special 10th anniversary decor while beloved characters around the park don special outfits for the occasion.
- For more of the fun taking place at the destination for the big anniversary, be sure to check out all our coverage from when the celebration launched.
Devotees May Recall:
- Fans of Disney Parks who've been around for a while (about ten years longer than the Shanghai Disney Resort) may recall a similar offering to this during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Disneyland Resort.
- As part of what was dubbed The Happiest Homecoming on Earth, those visiting Disneyland were invited to find 50 hidden 50s throughout the park, similar to the logo which was a golden Mickey Mouse head with an 50 emblazoned on the center face circle.
- Some were quite obvious, like a giant 50 made of the satellite dishes in a locked position on Tomorrowland's Observatron. Others were quite hidden, like in a Fantasyland weather vane or woven into the gold filigree on the back of the Sailing Ship Columbia.
- They were such a hit at the time that the concept has been repeated at Disney Parks during other celebrations, and now at Shanghai Disney Resort for their 10th anniversary festivities.
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