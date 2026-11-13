Photos: Christmas Magic Descends Upon the Tokyo Disney Resort

See the decorations, entertainment, seasonal food and more filling both parks and beyond.

The US Disney Parks aren't the only places celebrating the holidays, as the Tokyo Disney Resort has also kicked off their 2026 holiday season. Thanks to our friend Tetsuya Kawamura, we have a great look at the amazing Christmas festivities at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

Between Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, guests are able to jump into a Christmas wonderland, full of decorations, merchandise, meet and greet characters, entertainment and more. Outside of the parks, the Disney Resort Line monorail and the resort hotels have also decked the halls for the 2026 Christmas festivities. Take a look below to see all of the amazing Christmastime fun found at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Tokyo Disneyland

Guests are immediately welcomed into a winter wonderland as soon as they step through the gates of Tokyo Disneyland, with classic decor decorating the entrance plaza and World Bazaar.

The park's main Christmas tree can be found right in the center of the covered World Bazaar.

Mickey and friends welcome you to Disney Christmas 2026 in the Hub.

Even Adventureland's Liki Tikis get in on the act, adorably donning Santa hats.

More festive decor can be found in Westernland.

Holiday Merchandise

Plenty of festive merchandise exclusive to the Tokyo Disney Resort is available for purchase.

Holiday Food

Tetsuya tried out the exclusive Camp Woodchuck Holiday Party Bucket (smoked chicken leg, chicken tenders, wavy fries, smoked tartar sauce), as well as a Donut Set (strawberry, chocolate, chocolate whip and strawberry).

Toys Wondrous Christmas!

The main element of Christmas at Tokyo Disneyland is the Toys Wondrous Christmas! parade, which features Santa Claus himself, alongside a variety of favorite Disney characters.

Tokyo DisneySea

The holidays also take over the absolutely stunning park that is Tokyo DisneySea, with a special show along the shores of Mediterranean Harbor, plenty of decor, merchandise and food.

A McDuck's Christmas!

Most of the holiday fun at Tokyo DisneySea can be found in the American Waterfront, where Scrooge McDuck puts on a holiday festival with some truly stunning decorations.

Here, you might just come across a holiday band and carolers.

Disney Christmas Greeting

Mickey Mouse, Duffy, and other Disney friends welcome guests alongside Santa Claus on a barge adorned with Christmas ornaments, taking place on the large lagoon between Mediterranean Harbor and Mysterious Island.

Disney Resort Line

One of the Disney Resort Line trains, the Monorail service at the Tokyo Disney Resort, has been completely decked out for Christmas. Festive wrapping, characters, and even Santa hats on the iconic Mickey handles transform this beloved service into a winter wonderland.

Buying a special one-day pass gets you a sticker and a stamp rally card, and there are stamp booths at each of the four stations.

Disney Ambassador Hotel

Visitors to the Disney Ambassador Hotel can enjoy some festive Christmas feasts at the hotel's restaurants, including Empire Grill, Tick Tock Diner and Hyperion Lounge.

Enjoy the fun and magic of Disney Christmas at the Tokyo Disney Resort daily through December 25, 2026.