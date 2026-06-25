Nearly 600 Kids Learn to Swim Alongside Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel at Walt Disney World
The special event took place at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park was home to an annual tradition that saw 600 kids from around Central Florida learn how to swim alongside an Olympic Gold Medalist.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this morning, nearly 600 kids from five Central Florida nonprofits participated in The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park at Walt Disney World.
- There, the group learned critical water safety skills from Disney lifeguards and Olympic gold medal swimmer Simone Manuel.
- The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is an annual summertime tradition organized by The World Waterpark Association, taking place at locations around the world.
- Walt Disney World serves as the largest lesson site in Florida and has supported the swim event for many years.
- In that time, water parks cast members have taught thousands of kids from Central Florida how to swim safely, which is largely considered an essential skillset with so many pools and waterways across the state of Florida.
- Approximately 100 Disney lifeguards supported this year’s lesson, combining hands-on learning and water park fun to help participants gain important swimming skills. For many of these children, it was their first time ever visiting a water park. The excitement of being at Walt Disney World, paired with the expert guidance from Disney lifeguards, helps the kids build confidence in the water and enjoy swimming for years to come.
- To make the day even more memorable, Simone Manuel surprised the young participants by joining them in the water and helping lead the lesson. Manuel is also ESPN's newest Take Back Sports Ambassador, with The Simone Manuel Foundation and ESPN working together to help kids build confidence, resilience, belonging and leadership skills while connecting with other young people in communities nationwide.
- Participants attended the event thanks to the support of five Central Florida nonprofits that Disney supports:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida
- Girls Scouts of Citrus
- Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida
- ELEVATE Orlando
- Alianza Center
- After the lesson, those who took part in the special morning enjoyed a full day at Typhoon Lagoon, experiencing what the park offers for Cool Kids’ Summer with games, dance parties, and the attractions of the park.
What They're Saying:
- Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World: "There’s something powerful about watching a child gain confidence in the water for the first time. It’s even more special that for many of these kids, this is their first time ever at a water park. Our cast are creating moments for them that are not just fun, but life-changing too.”
- Simone Manuel: “What Disney is doing with The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson fits perfectly with my personal mission of bringing life-saving swimming skills to people. It’s so special to be here at Typhoon Lagoon with these kids and making a difference in their lives."
- President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida Jamie Merrill: "We're grateful to Walt Disney World for making experiences like The World's Largest Swimming Lesson possible for our youth,” “For many of our Club members, this is their first visit to a water park and even their very first swim lesson. It's a day filled with learning, confidence-building and unforgettable memories — and without question, one of the highlights of the year for our kids.”
Splashin' Fun For All:
- While the 600 kids were able to partake in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson this morning, those staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels this summer can also enjoy Disney's Typhoon Lagoon.
- Now through September 8th, 2026, registered guests who stay in a Walt Disney World Resorts Collection hotel will receive be able to enjoy complimentary water park admission during their check-in day, included in the price of the stay.
- Guests can even store their luggage at the hotel while they are whisked to the water park on their check-in day via Walt Disney World transportation. Or, they can drive over to the water park at their leisure as well.
- Both water parks are currently open for Walt Disney World guests to enjoy the offer - Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and Disney's Blizzard Beach.
- Guests can enjoy a tropical oasis left behind after a furious storm once roared across the see at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, or they can visit the only ski resort on the meltdown, carving out thrilling slides at Disney's Blizzard Beach.
- For more information on how to enjoy a Walt Disney World water park with your on-site resort stay, be sure to reach out to our friends at Walt Disney World who can assist with all your Walt Disney World planning needs.
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