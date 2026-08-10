Photos: New United Kingdom Merchandise Arrives in World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT

Of course there is a Tartan pattern too!

Guests visiting EPCOT will find a new collection of merchandise not just celebrating the United Kingdom pavilion in World Showcase, but also classic Disney animated films that take place in the United Kingdom.

Located in the pavilion itself, you can find a fun all-over-the-place shirt featuring posters of classics like Alice in Wonderland, 101 Dalmatians, and even Ichabod and Mr. Toad (though only the latter is based in the UK)!

The pattern carries over to a selection of other goods, including a pair of mouse ears and even ornaments. The shirt can be picked up $69.99 plus tax, with the ornament selling for $29.99. A journal can also be found for $19.99 with the pattern on it as well.

A water bottle with the pattern is also available for $19.99.

The same idea, but with characters from the UK stories in lieu of posters for them, is brought over to a pullover ($59.99) and a t-shirt ($36.99).

Things get a bit more royal as a crown with Mouse Ears arrives in form of an ornament (for $26.99), and a mug that features a crown aesthetic ($27.99). A royal keychain takes on the look in a dimensional way via keychain and magnet.

The image is also emblazoned upon a small, royal purple pouch, also denoting that it came from EPCOT's World Showcase ($34.99).

It is also featured upon a t-shirt, which is priced for royalty at $46.99, and a pullover at a whopping $69.99.

A tartan-patterned scarf can also be picked up for $39.99, with the plaid design featuring familiar mouse heads. The design also carries over to a pair of ears.

And of course, a Spirit Jersey is included in these new items, featuring the same pattern.

A fun stylized chic Minnie Mouse also appears on a selection of apparel and toys.

The toy tea set can be picked up for $39.99, a t-shirt featuring the Minnie look with a frilled sleeve design is available for $44.99.

A floral pattern is also carried over to Mouse Ears, where the band features the pavilion in a complementary text style.

The same look and aesthetic featuring the chic Minnie Mouse is also brought over to a number of home goods, including a teapot ($49.99) and plate ($14.99)

Dish towels can also be found for $19.99, and a fun ornament featuring the same Minnie Mouse look in a classic phone booth ($26.99).

And lastly some of that iconography takes over a zip-hoodie, even with a stylized Spaceship Earth! ($69.99)

To plan your visit to EPCOT's United Kingdom and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!