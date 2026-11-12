Disney Vacation Club Reveals 2027 Moonlight Magic Event Dates
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A popular event for Disney Vacation Club Members is set to return for a number of nights throughout 2027 at various Walt Disney World locations.
What's Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members can look forward to the return of a favorite event as we now know the 2027 Moonlight Magic event dates.
- These special no-charge after-hours events, hosted at select Walt Disney World destinations, promise an enchanting experience for DVC members and their guests, featuring shorter wait times, character meet-and-greets, entertainment, and more.
- Similar to years past, Moonlight Magic events will be held throughout the year in 2027 in the Winter, Spring, and Summer seasons.
- The Winter Season kicks off at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park on January 12, followed by events at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on February 2 and March 9.
- During the Spring Season, events will take place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on May 25 and at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park on June 15.
- The Summer Season will feature Moonlight Magic events at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park on July 13 and August 24, and at EPCOT on September 8.
- As always, registration is required, and members can register for one event date per season.
- Registration dates and Early Registration eligibility can be found at the official page, with the earliest available date for Disney's Animal Kingdom events in the Winter 2027 Season opening on December 17.
- The Moonlight Magic events are open to eligible DVC members, who can expect unique entertainment, reduced wait times for attractions, and exclusive character interactions during these rain-or-shine events.
- Each event offers complimentary admission and parking for the duration of the event. Those looking to enter ahead of the event start time will need valid theme park admission and park reservations.
- Interestingly, DVC's official page for Moonlight Magic event also teases Member-exclusive offerings coming to the Disneyland Resort soon.
Did You Know?
- We are rapidly approaching the 35th anniversary of Disney Vacation Club, which launched back in 1991 with a new vacation-ownership project at Walt Disney World.
- While Disney had already established a resort business in Florida, with resort hotels like Disney's Contemporary Resort, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and others, what was then-called the Disney Vacation Club resort offered the chance for guests to buy a deeded real estate interest in the resort.
- However, instead of (like traditional vacation ownership or "timeshare" models) buying a particular week every year, members would use a points system to choose different accommodations and travel dates.
- The Disney Vacation Club Resort opened in December of 1991, but proved so popular - thanks in large part to its "home away from home"-style accommodations that featured living space and a more relaxed vacation experience - that it was quickly expanded.
- Shortly after the opening of the Disney Vacation Club Resort at Walt Disney World, it was quickly decided that other destinations outside of theme parks might be worth venturing to. In 1995, Disney's Vero Beach Resort opened its doors and welcomed members and guests to a new home away from home on Florida's Atlantic Coast. The next year, another destination debuted in South Carolina, giving members and guests the chance to stay at Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort.
- That same year, 1996, also saw the expansion of the Disney Vacation Club at Walt Disney World with the debut of Disney's Boardwalk Villas. To avoid confusion, this also meant that same year the Disney Vacation Club Resort at Walt Disney World would change its name to Disney's Old Key West Resort, a moniker it retains to this day.
- By the 2000s, the Disney Vacation Club model had become a huge part of Disney's long-term resort strategy, opening even more Villa-based accommodations at existing resorts, as well as the opening of Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World.
- Now, along with this new campaign, Walt Disney World is also getting ready to open another brand new resort for DVC Members and guests, Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, set to debut in July of 2027.
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