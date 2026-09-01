Photos: Cute, Cuddly, Spooky, Disney Pet Plush Featured in New Halloween Wishables Collection

Which one will you find in your blind box?

New specially themed Halloween Wishables are being spotted around Walt Disney World, featuring some of our favorite furry friends dressed in special Halloween costumes. The blind box trend is taking the seasonal approach to the special cuddly creations, each being a surprise when you open your packaging.

Those who partake in the mystery merchandise adventure will find one of five different characters - Pluto, Marie, Figaro, Lady, or Tramp.

Pluto is dressed as a mummy, Tramp in a spooky skeleton costume, Marie in Spider's web, Lady as a witch, and Figaro in a fun outfit with a pumpkin aesthetic.

As the spooky season approaches (though already in full force in Disney Parks terms with Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort's Halloween Time festivities already taking place), we anticipate that you will find these fun new Wishables throughout the parks. We found these particular items while browsing the shelves at Disney's Animal Kingdom. As of press time, each Wishables box was selling for $17.99, plus tax.

To plan your trip to Walt Disney World to browse all the shelves of the Walt Disney World Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!