Wall Street Journal Explores Daily Ops and Future at One of America's Most Iconic Locations: Disneyland

Plus, see the first project of a Disney Imagineer that's still standing at DCA!

Appropriate for the holiday, the Wall Street Journal takes a look at one of the most influential institutions in America, and how it operates from day to day with a glimpse of the future.

What's Happening:

Just ahead of the 4th of July holiday, the Wall Street Journal took a trip to Disneyland to take a closer look at the operations of one of America's most influential locations - Disneyland.

They have released a new video that follows three Cast Members at The Happiest Place on Earth (despite one attractions host calling it Florida's moniker, "The Most Magical Place on Earth) in their normal day on the job.

The new video follows an attractions host at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a duty manager (who oversees the entire park's operations) as she starts her day, and the arguably most coveted Disney Parks related job - an Imagineer.

We get to see how they go about their day, from gathering together the different lines of business to open the park each morning, making magic at favorite attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and a glimpse at the future of the resort with the forthcoming expansion to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Viewers will also get to see a fun piece of trivia, as the Imagineer - Emo O'Brien, Portfolio Executive Creative Producer, Walt Disney Imagineering - revealed her first project as an Imagineering Intern, which still remains to this day at Disney California Adventure.

Want to know what it is? You'll just have to watch the video to find out. Check it out below.