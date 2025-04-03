Actor Val Kilmer Passes Away at the Age of 65

Kilmer was known for his role as Iceman in “Top Gun,” Batman in "Batman Forever," and Jim Morrison in the 1991 Oliver Stone film “The Doors."

Val Kilmer, a native Hollywood actor, passed away on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, reported that pneumonia was the cause of death. Kilmer had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but had recovered, according to her statement.

Kilmer was known for his portrayal of LT/ADM Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the 1986 action drama Top Gun, as well as for his role as Jim Morrison in the 1991 biographical musical The Doors. He also took on the iconic character of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 1995 live-action film Batman Forever, succeeding Michael Keaton. Furthermore, he voiced both Moses and God in the 1998 animated film The Prince of Egypt, produced by DreamWorks.

His work with Disney includes voicing Bravo in Planes and portraying Doc Holliday in the 1993 Western Tombstone, released by Hollywood Pictures. Additionally, he played Paul Pryzwarra in the 2006 Touchstone Pictures film Déjà Vu and FBI Agent Jake Harris in Miramax's Mindhunters. Notably, archive footage of Kilmer as Madmartigan was featured in the 2022 Disney+ series Willow.

Our thoughts go out to Kilmer’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.