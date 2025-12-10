Laughs and Gourmet Bites: Stand Up, Chow Down Festival Comes to Anaheim in Spring 2026
Comedy meets cuisine at this new two-day event taking place across Anaheim on April 3rd & 4th, 2026.
Laughter and flavor are set to take center stage in Anaheim next spring with Stand Up, Chow Down: An Anaheim Experience, a first-of-its-kind comedy and culinary festival.
What's Happening:
- Anaheim is set to host Stand Up, Chow Down: An Anaheim Experience on April 3rd & 4th, 2026, a new comedy and culinary festival that will bring together some of the funniest minds and trailblazing talents for two days of unexpected experiences across the city.
- From rooftop sets to secret dinners, Stand Up, Chow Down: An Anaheim Experience will celebrate Anaheim’s evolving cultural identity through pop-up comedy shows, chef-driven tastings, and exclusive entertainment moments, many led by some of the most exciting voices in food and comedy today.
- Comedian, actor, and podcast host Adam Ray will headline Saturday night’s performance.
- An additional headliner curated by Don’t Tell Comedy will be revealed closer to the festival.
- Stand Up, Chow Down: An Anaheim Experience is produced in collaboration with Visit Anaheim, the destination’s official tourism organization, alongside cultural tastemakers Don’t Tell Comedy, pioneers of the secret pop-up comedy format, and Kittch, a digital platform spotlighting the world’s most exciting culinary creators.
Festival Highlights:
- Taste a global array of deliciousness and catch pop-up comedy moments at Anaheim’s original foodie paradise, Farmers Park
- Exclusive Chef’s Table dinners featuring James Beard and Michelin-recognized talent
- Super-secret sets with A-list comedians in intimate settings
- Outdoor tasting experiences in Farmer’s Park
- After parties, pool parties, and surprise activations all weekend long
What They're Saying:
- Mike Waterman, President & CEO, Visit Anaheim: “This is Anaheim like you’ve never experienced it before,” said We’re curating an unforgettable weekend that taps into the energy of April Fools’, while showcasing the chefs, comedians, and creators shaping our city’s future.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com