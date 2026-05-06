TV Recap: Matt Plays His Last Big Card Against Fisk in the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Finale

The stage has been set for a brutal finale for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again. The trial of Karen Page is underway and it is bringing much of the war between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk into the light after it has been fought in the shadows for years. And with Matt stepping back out into the public, things are becoming very precarious for Daredevil's secret identity. But with this being their best shot at taking down Fisk, they might just have to cross some lines.

The finale opens with a flashback of Matt and Karen stepping into a restaurant with a neon rose on the door. Yet another rose featured in this season. It then snaps back to present day as Kirsten tries to get a hold of Matt as the trial is set to resume. She assures the judges that he will be joining them soon. Meanwhile, Jessica Jones stitches up Matt's gunshot wound in his leg.

Buck meets with Fisk and informs him that Daniel did not deliver BB and Fisk realizes that he had to kill him. Fisk tells Buck that Matt survived their attack on him and hands him a piece of paper that we cannot see. Buck asks him if he really wants to do this and Fisk simply nods.

At the courthouse, Dr. Glenn gives her psych evaluation of Karen on the stand before Matt enters the room with a limp. He assures everyone he's okay and Hochberg continues his questioning of Glenn. She reads a passage from her new book, which is interesting for two reasons. Her book says a vigilante doesn't put on a mask to hide their face, but rather to reveal their true face. She says they wear a mask in their public life, disguising themselves as "the dutiful boyfriend, the responsible boss" and the most interesting example, "the loyal son." This certainly seems like yet another hint at Fisk's son, who wears a mask as he takes on the villainous moniker of The Rose. The other reason this is interesting though is because we saw a few episodes ago that Dr. Glenn is still keeping Muse's mask. And we'll get to more on that later.

AVTF agents set up in a building near the courthouse with one of them disguised as Bullseye. He sets up a rifle pointed at the entrance to the courthouse and when another agents asks him about the mask, he says it was the "Mayor's orders." Fisk has put out a hit on Matt and wants Bullseye to take the fall for it.

As the trial resumes, Matt calls Fisk as his next witness. As Fisk takes the stand, the doors open again and AVTF agents pour into the courtroom. As Matt begins his questioning, we see security footage of the building where the AVTF has set up their sniper. A couple of guards are taken out and moments later we see knives fly into the room to take out all of the other agents protecting the sniper. Bullseye enters the room and the sniper pulls a gun on him but, come on, he never had a chance. Bullseye kills him and takes over the rifle.

Matt questions Fisk about the Northern Star, leading to a conversation about Daredevil being on board. He then submits the testimony from the ship's first mate, which creates an outburst from Hochberg, causing the judges to call for a meeting in their chambers. During that meeting Fisk whispers from the other room, knowing Matt can hear him, that there are things he can say that would ruin his life. Matt shrugs it off though and the judges allow the testimony.

The testimony is played for the court, which draws quite a reaction when the first mate explains that the ship was carrying military grade weapons, it was the captain that sank the ship and he did so at the order of Fisk. Hochberg calls for the testimony to be dismissed unless it can be corroborated by someone who was on the Northern Star, which Matt says he intends to do. Matt asks Fisk again to confirm that Daredevil was on the Northern Star before the doors open and Jessica leads the Governor into the room. Fisk sees just now that his hit on her failed and she is still very much alive. Matt continues his questioning, eventually leading to him revealing to the court and the public that he is Daredevil. Hochberg objects, saying it's not believable that Daredevil is a blind man, but Matt shuts down that doubt by throwing his cane off of the walls and catching it again.

With Matt able to confirm the first mate's testimony, the judges dismiss the case and Karen is free. However, Matt is asked to remain in the courthouse and now both he and Fisk have a long list of crimes to answer for. The governor reads some of those crimes directly to Fisk and informs him that she got information from the assassin he hired to kill her.

Matt and Fisk see each other in the lobby of the courthouse and begin to argue. Matt hears Powell give the order to the sniper to prepare to take the shot, but also hears Bullseye answer. Powell warns Fisk that it's a trap and Buck steps in front of him, taking a bullet from Bullseye. Chaos ensues and some of the AVTF goes out after Bullseye while more agents bring Fisk back into the courtroom.

Matt, Karen, the Governor, Kirsten and Jessica retreat to an office where they watch Fisk give an address on TV. He tells the city he plans to fight the growing resistance as they come to attack the courthouse, essentially inciting a war. Team Daredevil discusses their options before Matt gets distracted by a new City Without Fear video. The video proposes the city is under siege from the AVTF and sees BB remove the Fisk mask. Outside, citizens gather, ready for a fight, most of them wearing Daredevil masks.

Fisk orders the AVTF to make sure Matt and Karen do not leave the courthouse alive. When one of the agents argues that Daredevil isn't alone, he essentially tells them if they don't want to follow his orders, they can quit.

Daredevil hears AVTF approaching and he and Jessica get ready for a fight. Outside, police officers approach the AVTF at the entrance to the courthouse. Cherry tries to calm things down. Inside, Fisk ignores a call from the Attorney General. Cherry takes a step and the AVTF draw their guns. Powell orders North to shoot him but Angela jumps in and yells at Powell to tell everyone the truth about Hector Ayala, her uncle. Powell again orders North to shoot Cherry but he refuses. Powell says he'll do it himself but North knocks him out. Taking command of the AVTF, North steps aside and lets the people into the courthouse.

As people flood the courthouse, Daredevil and Jessica Jones start taking out AVTF. In another room, Sheila takes a call from the Attorney General and tells Fisk he has a final offer to resign and leave New York. She tells him the office of the Mayor has her support, but not him personally. Fisk flies into a rage and leaves the room, stepping into the hall filled with citizens in Daredevil masks. He begins beating down on his own citizens, throwing them out of the way with ease.

Fisk and Daredevil continue to fight through crowds, working their way to each other. In one shot, we see Angela join the fight, pouncing off the walls like a tiger. It appears she has taken up the mantle of the White Tiger from her uncle, a mantle she also held in the comics.

Eventually, Daredevil leads an army of citizens, including Karen, Jessica and the others, into the lobby. A blood-covered Fisk stands above them on the staircase. Fisk yells at them that he has done everything for them and the enraged crowd begins to swarm him. Daredevil fights his way through the crowd, trying to stop them. He eventually pulls all of them off of Fisk and meets him face to face. No longer wearing his mask, Matt tells Fisk it's over for both of them and urges him to take the deal from the AG. After some convincing, Fisk accepts.

We jump ahead in time to see New York finally at peace before the camera again pans to the neon rose outside of the restaurant. Matt and Karen sit together at a table inside and talk about how they're both incapable of living normal lives. Matt hears police approaching and he surrenders himself to them when they enter as he is arrested for the crimes of Daredevil.

In an office, Jessica plays with her daughter before a man appears in the doorway. Jessica stands and Danielle calls for her father and runs to the man, who we now see is none other than Luke Cage, again played by Mike Colter.

BB cleans up her uncle's old office in the New York Bulletin before she is greeted by Mitchell Ellison, the editor at the paper who worked closely with both Ben Urich and Karen. He gives BB a box with newspaper clippings from Ben's stories and welcomes her to the Bulletin. She looks down to see a picture of her and Daniel on her desk.

Luke stands up and Jessica asks if he's okay. He tells her the work he was doing was different, but that he's done now because they found someone else. We then see Mr. Charles on a plane. A flight attendant addresses him as Mr. Robertson, though it's very possible that is also an alias and we've never known this character's real name. We then see Bullseye is sitting next to him. It appears Val has chosen the assassin has her new asset. This is interesting because Val was seemingly putting together the MCU's version of the Dark Avengers, a team of villains-turned-heroes run by Norman Osborn in the comics. The team countered the original Avengers with villains filling the specific roles of the heroes we know. On that team, Bullseye became the new Hawkeye.

Back in Jessica's office, she hugs Luke before closing the door. We see a sign for Alias Investigations on the window. It seems she is reopening her old private investigation business. Could this mean we'll see a new season of Jessica Jones in the future?

Matt, now clad in an orange jumpsuit, is led to his cell. Elsewhere, we see Glenn pull the Muse mask from a drawer and put it on. She looks into a mirror and sees her own face smiling back at her. It seems there was truth to the passage she read from her own book, except that truth applied to her. Will she be picking up where Muse left off?

Matt passes AVTF agents in prison, including North, who gives him a friendly nod. He also sees Powell, whose expression is less friendly. We then see Fisk, standing alone on a beach, staring blankly at the ocean. The cell door closes on Matt, bringing season two of Daredevil: Born Again to a close.

There is a story arc in the Daredevil comics in which Matt Murdock goes to prison. However, it was not publicly known at that time that he was Daredevil. So while there is still some connection to the comics, it's unclear where things will go from here for Matt Murdock.

There are certainly a lot of loose ends that could lead to future stories here. Fisk is still alive and free, so he's not truly out of the equation. It seems we could have another Muse loose in New York City and Jessica Jones and Luke Cage also both seem to be back. And then there's the teases of The Rose. Will Fisk's son have a role to play in the future of New York. And of course, what role will any of these character have to play in the imminent Doomsday?

Season two of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.