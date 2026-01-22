Doctor Doom is Seeking Tourists for Latveria in Marvel's New "What The--?!" Video
Doom sees all!!!
Sure, Doctor Doom hates the accursed Reed Richards, but it turns out he loves tourists! Well, the ones that don't anger him that is...
What's Happening:
- Have you ever wanted to visit Latveria? Because it turns out Doctor Doom welcomes you if so! In the latest comedic "What The--?!" video posted by Marvel, the Fantastic Four's arch enemy is doing his best to bring those sweet tourism bucks into his country.
- The Robot Chicken-style stop-motion animation features toys depicting the good people of Latveria, the tourists who have come to visit, Doom himself, and his trusty Doombots. And yes, if you're like me, you instantly recognize those Doombots are Marvel Legends Secret Wars Doctor Doom figures (the ones based off the 1984 comic book, not the upcoming 2027 Avengers: Secret Wars movie) with their heads swapped out.
- Will the Doom that Robert Downey Jr. plays in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars behave anything like the version in the video below?? Are there any hints we should be looking for?! Okay, probably not... But What if...?!
