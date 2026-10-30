Late Voice Actor Eric Bauza Recorded Two Voice Roles for Upcoming "The Simpsons" Episode

After last week's very sad news of the untimely passing of Eric Bauza, it has been revealed that the accomplished voice actor had recorded two distinct roles for an upcoming episode of The Simpsons prior to his death. More details below.

What's happening:

Prior to his passing, actor Eric Bauza had recorded two voice roles for the upcoming The Simpsons episode "Dream Scenari-Moe," which is set to air on the FOX Network on Sunday, November 15 .

. Bauza voiced the new characters of Harry Fong and Harry Metsali, who will make their debut in the episode. This episode also marks the late voice actor's debut on the long-running animated sitcom.

Other guest stars in "Dream Scenari-Moe" will include When Harry Met Sally... actress Meg Ryan and Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson.

It had been a big year for Bauza before he passed away, with the actor having provided voices for Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, and more in the recently released (though long-delayed) Coyote vs. Acme from Warner Bros. and Ketchup Entertainment. He is also known for his voice roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), Ne Zha 2, and Ben 10: Omniverse.

The Simpsons is currently in its 38th season on FOX, and The New Simpsons Movie is set to hit theaters on September 3, 2027.

What they're saying:

The Simpsons Co-Executive Producer Cesar Mazariegos (via Variety ): “Everything people have said about Eric, before and after his untimely passing, is absolutely true. He was so funny, kind, creative and just immensely talented. We reached out to him to play two New-Yorky characters for our ‘Dream Scenari-Moe’ episode, and he knocked it out of the park. He seamlessly dipped in and out of dozens of voices, both to give us options and just hilariously riffing while off-mic. He signed our Wall-of-Fame and drew an amazingly rendered Bugs Bunny on it. That’s how we found out he started as an animator! He was such a longtime fan of animation and kept saying that he felt like the luckiest guy in the world.”

“Everything people have said about Eric, before and after his untimely passing, is absolutely true. He was so funny, kind, creative and just immensely talented. We reached out to him to play two New-Yorky characters for our ‘Dream Scenari-Moe’ episode, and he knocked it out of the park. He seamlessly dipped in and out of dozens of voices, both to give us options and just hilariously riffing while off-mic. He signed our Wall-of-Fame and drew an amazingly rendered Bugs Bunny on it. That’s how we found out he started as an animator! He was such a longtime fan of animation and kept saying that he felt like the luckiest guy in the world.” "He was absolutely someone we were excited to have come in again and again, and then we heard the news. It was such a shock. His passing just checks off so many boxes that make this such a devastating loss. To his young family, to a generation of animation fans, to an industry that’s being hobbled by greed and AI. We join his countless friends, colleagues and fans in mourning his loss."

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