ESPN's Cristina Alexander Guest Stars in Latest Edition of "06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast"
It seems that Soccer is the GOAL of this edition.
The latest edition of 06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast brings one of ESPN's prominent voices in the world of Soccer into the studio, just ahead of the 2026 NWSL Season.
What's Happening:
- The latest edition of 06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast has arrived and this one features ESPN Anchor, host, and play-by-play commentator, Cristina Alexander.
- She joins the ESPN PR Podcast ahead of the 2026 NWSL season kickoff on ABC and ESPN, joining host Alex Feuz for the 49th episode of the podcast.
- There, The ESPN Deportes play-by-play commentator and host of Futbol W discusses the growth of the NWSL, key storylines to watch this season, and what fans can expect from ESPN’s coverage across platforms.
- Alexander also previews the special Futbol W NWSL season preview on ESPN2, featuring Crystal Dunn’s ESPN guest analyst debut alongside Ali Krieger. She shares insight into bringing NWSL matches to Spanish-speaking audiences, balancing her roles in the booth and studio, and her journey into sports broadcasting.
- You can check it out in the full episode of the podcast below.
- Alexander is a bilingual (English–Spanish) soccer broadcaster and SportsCenter anchor who has become one of ESPN’s prominent voices covering international soccer.
- She joined ESPN back in 2015 as a correspondent based in Guadalajara covering Mexican soccer clubs such as Atlas and Chivas. Over time, she moved into bigger on-air roles.
- Today she works in several positions across ESPN’s platforms, including as Anchor on SportsCenter, and as the host of soccer studio shows such as Fútbol Americas and the aforementioned Fútbol W.
About The Podcast:
- The podcast pulls back the curtain on ESPN by spotlighting on-air talent (anchors, reporters, commentators), Behind-the-scenes leaders (producers, executives, communications pros), and Storytellers shaping ESPN’s coverage across TV, digital, audio, and social media platforms.
- The number featured in the title, “06010,” actually references ESPN’s original Bristol, Connecticut, address on 625 Middle Street, Suite 610, where the company’s headquarters once lived. It’s a nod to ESPN’s roots and legacy.
- The podcast is hosted by Alex Feuz, a Bristol-based senior publicist who works primarily with the WNBA, MLB, and ESPN Audio properties.
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