World Series Champion David Ross Returns to ESPN as Part of New Multi-Year Deal
He previously served at the network from 2017-19
ESPN is calling upon World Series Champion David Ross, who will return to the network once again this Baseball season as part of a new Multi-Year deal.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has reached a multi-year deal with two-time World Series champion David Ross, who will return to the network to serve as an MLB analyst across game and studio coverage beginning this Baseball season.
- Ross previously served as an ESPN analyst from 2017-2019, where the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox Champion catcher provided analysis for a variety of ESPN platforms, including its MLB studio coverage, SportsCenter and for select games.
- Prior to that, Ross provided analysis for ESPN in a guest capacity, including during the 2014 and 2015 MLB Postseasons. The MLB veteran retired prior to his 2017 stint at the network, after winning the 2016 World Series with the Chicago Cubs.
- In 2013, Ross was part of the Boston Red Sox team which went from worst to first and won the World Series.
- Today’s announcement reveals that Ross has been signed to another multi-year deal which sounds a lot like his 2017 deal, where will provide his commentary and analysis across a now even-wider list of programming and platforms across networks and the popular ESPN app.
- Ross is expected to start his new stint at the network with this baseball season, which officially starts later this month.
