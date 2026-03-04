ESPN's NFL Free Agency Coverage Kicks Off with Over Six Hours of Live Programming Next Week
The expansive overage will continue through March 11.
ESPN’s Free Agency coverage is scheduled to kick off next week with over six hours of live programming, with coverage continuing for the entire event.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN is set to bring fans an expansive lineup of dedicated NFL free agency programming as the NFL free agency negotiating period begins at noon ET on Monday, Mar. 9, with over six hours of coverage across its studio lineup.
- Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, who will be the center of all of ESPN’s NFL free agency coverage, will be in-studio on The Pat McAfee Show (noon-3 p.m.), with the latest breaking news. Peter Schrager will provide his unique insight and real-time perspective to every developing story. Dan Orlovsky completes the trio in studio at McAfee’s ThunderDome as he looks ahead at the league-wide impact of every move.
- SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown (3-4 p.m.), NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) and SportsCenter (5-5:30 p.m.) will follow, documenting and analyzing one of the busiest and most consequential weeks of the NFL offseason.
- ESPN’s expansive slate continues Tuesday, Mar. 10 - Wednesday, Mar. 11, with day-long coverage featuring reactions to the impact of Monday’s free agency news as well as the latest developments.
- The Pat McAfee Show covers the opening of the NFL negotiation window at noon on Monday, Mar. 9 where the host will be joined by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Ty Schmit, Connor Campbell and Tone Digs, just as the NFL free agency negotiating window officially opens on Monday, with Schefter, Schrager and Orlovsky making their first trip to the ThunderDome as a trio.
- On Monday and Tuesday, The Pat McAfee Show will expand its linear TV window, with the full three hours of the show (noon-3 p.m.) available on ESPN and the ESPN YouTube channel.
- The 60-minute SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown will continue ESPN’s dedicated NFL lineup on Monday from 3-4 p.m., led by host Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Jeremy Fowler, Louis Riddick and Schefter. NFL Live, ESPN’s signature daily NFL studio show, will then take over from 4-5 p.m., featuring the same group of commentators, with the addition of Orlovsky.
- On Tuesday, Jason McCourty will join SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown and NFL Live, while Mina Kimes will also join NFL Live on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday and Tuesday, both shows will air on ESPN. On Wednesday, they will air on ESPN2.
- Notably, as the NFL free agency negotiating window closes at 3:59 p.m. on Wednesday, SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown and NFL Live will bridge the key time as deals can become official at 4 p.m.
- Throughout the week, all editions of SportsCenter, with the 2 p.m. (Monday-Tuesday on ESPN2, Wednesday on ESPN) and 5 p.m. (ESPN) rounding out the dedicated NFL coverage window Monday, as well as Get Up (8-10 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.-noon), Pardon the Interruption (5:30-6 p.m.), ESPN Radio’s daily lineup and more will comprehensively cover the game-changing moves shaping the future of the league.
- ESPN Radio will lead into the season-defining week with a two-hour NFL free agency preview special on Sunday, March 8 from 7-9 p.m. Host Mike Tannenbaum will be joined by former NFL punter Drew Butler as the duo breaks down all the key storylines for fans to watch and biggest opportunities for players and teams in this year’s free agency window.
- ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters, in conjunction with ESPN’s crew of digital analysts, Bill Barnwell, Matt Bowen, Ben Solak, Seth Walder and Aaron Schatz, will put signings and trades into perspective by sorting how players fit with their new rosters, grading moves and picking the winners and losers of the week.
- Plus, national NFL reporters Dan Graziano and Fowler will provide the latest intel on potential signings and leaguewide rumblings. And with April’s NFL draft less than 50 days away, analyst Field Yates will provide fans with an evolving mock draft in reaction to deals as the team needs change.
- ESPN’s free agency coverage is the predecessor to the platform’s full and extensive documentation of the 2026 NFL draft. For the 47th year, ESPN will document every pick from April 23-25, with coverage across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. New this year, Disney+ and Hulu will also stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ trio of draft presentations, with all offerings available on ESPN’s DTC service.
- Available now on ESPN.com is Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft 2.0; Kiper’s mock draft 3.0 will debut after all the free agency questions have been answered.
- Additional information on ESPN’s 2026 NFL draft studio coverage, every NFL draft viewing option and more is promised to be announced in the near future.
Pat and the Draft:
- The Pat McAfee Show has become one of the most important parts of NFL Draft coverage on ESPN because it helps the network reach audiences that the traditional draft broadcasts might sometimes miss.
- It brings a different style and persona to the coverage, as well as the huge online following for the show along with new digital viewership.
- The younger audience that McAfee has amassed came over to the network when ESPN partnered with McAfee back in 2023, essentially importing all those viewers to their NFL programming.
- With The Pat McAfee Show covering the NFL Draft, viewers get a looser and arguably more entertaining experience than traditional coverage, even on ESPN, which can be considered far more structured and analyst heavy.
- With McAfee, viewers get live reactions to picks, comedy and more casual conversation, instant clips from social media, and players or insiders who join the discussion live.
- Since McAfee also played in the NFL, he also maintains strong connections around the league with past and current players, with those friends calling in during the broadcast or giving opinions.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com