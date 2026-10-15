ESPN's "Pardon The Interruption" Celebrates 25 Years with Double Episode Next Week
What started as an experiment quite literally changed the game.
ESPN's Pardon The Interruption is ready to celebrate a quarter of a century of changing the sports broadcasting landscape with a special double episode edition next week.
What's Happening:
- For 25 years, Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon have argued and debated their way into the daily routines of sports fans everywhere.
- On Thursday, October 22, ESPN celebrates the silver anniversary of Pardon the Interruption with a special double-episode event: the PTI – 25th Anniversary Special (5 p.m. ET, ESPN) followed immediately by the usual daily edition of the show (5:30 p.m.), marking a quarter century of one of sports television’s most beloved and enduring programs.
- Since its debut on October 22, 2001, Pardon the Interruption (PTI) has redefined the sports talk format. Built around the chemistry of Kornheiser and Wilbon, the show’s signature rapid-fire debate structure, running clock and topic ticker transformed how sports commentary was packaged and consumed on television.
- Kornheiser and Wilbon have co-hosted PTI together from the beginning. The show’s format is based on the type of discussions and verbal sparring that they engaged in for years in The Washington Post newsroom as popular sports columnists.
- Prior to PTI, both Kornheiser and Wilbon began appearing on ESPN in the 1990s as frequent contributors to the Sunday morning roundtable program The Sports Reporters. Kornheiser was also an ESPN Radio host (1998-2004) and commentator on Monday Night Football (2006). Wilbon is a longtime NBA contributor on ESPN and ABC. He has also written for ESPN.com, ESPN Chicago and Andscape, in addition to making frequent appearances on ESPN Radio and TV shows.
- More than 5,500 episodes of PTI have aired the past 25 years, and it remains ESPN’s most-watched daily studio show. In 2026, PTI is averaging 718,000 viewers, its most-viewed January-September block since 2018.
What They're Saying:
- Burke Magnus, President, Content, ESPN: Tony and Mike have been doing PTI for 25 years, and the reason it still works is pretty simple - fans trust them. You turn on PTI and you know exactly what you’re getting: two people who genuinely love sports, who’ve covered it at the highest level and aren’t afraid to tell you exactly what they think. Congratulations to Tony, Mike and the entire production team led by Erik Rydholm and Matt Kelliher."
Pardon The Influence:
- When Pardon the Interruption debuted on October 22, 2001, it was a genuine experiment in how sports television could work.
- Instead of the traditional studio panel, extended interviews, or polished highlights package, ESPN put two experienced newspaper columnists in front of the cameras and essentially told them to argue about sports until the clock ran out.
- Segments such as Mail Time, Role Play, Five Good Minutes, and Errors and Omissions helped make PTI feel like a distinct program rather than a generic collection of sports opinions.
- “Stat Boy” added a third personality who could correct, challenge, and occasionally mock the hosts, and as the show went on, they developed their own rituals and internal jokes to keep the regular and returning audience engaged.
- The influence on the format was groundbreaking with shorter segments, clearer visual structure, efficient pacing, and a repeatable daily template. The cultural influence was more complicated, because the popularity of debate also encouraged networks to devote more time to arguing over sports rather than simply explaining them.
- In addition to PTI’s daily 30-minute edition, a cut-down version streams each day on Disney+, there’s also an ESPN Audio PTI podcast, and Kornheiser and Wilbon have a segment in the opening minutes of ESPN’s weekday 6 p.m. SportsCenter.
- PTI’s success has also led to international spin-offs (notably in the UK and Australia) and a Spanish-language version on ESPN Deportes (Cronómetro) and countless sports, entertainment and news shows have replicated the innovative topic bar rundown that PTI introduced 25 years ago.
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