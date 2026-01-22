ESPN Reveals 2026 UFL Slate of Game Broadcasts Across Networks and App

All the games can also be seen on the ESPN App

As the UFL announces their 2026 Calendar, ESPN has revealed what games you can catch on their networks and app during this upcoming season.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced their signature slate of programming for the 2026 United Football League (UFL), with the schedule appearing on a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Desportes, and the ESPN App across 22 games.

This will also include the showcasing of the league debut of the Columbus Aviators and Orlando Storm in Primetime, kicking off the UFL Playoffs, and presenting the UFL Championship Game.

The full schedule will be available to stream on the ESPN App, with select games in Spanish airing across ESPN Desportes as well as the ESPN App.

ESPN’s schedule will get underway with the kickoff weekend on Saturday, March 28th, seeing the defending champion DC Defenders taking on the St. Louis Battlehawks at 12:00 PM ET.

That Sunday, ESPN will present the UFL debut of the Columbus Aviators, led by head coach Ted Ginn Jr., against the Orlando Storm under head coach Anthony Becht - who is now making his new home in Florida after leading the Battlehawks for the past three seasons - at 8:00 PM ET.

ABC’s 12-game slate kicks off with a Week 3 Sunday doubleheader. The Aviators travel to Dallas to take on the Renegades and head coach Rick Neuheisel to get the action started at 12 p.m., followed by the Birmingham Stallions and head coach AJ McCarron going head-to-head with the Battlehawks at 3 p.m.

ABC will once again culminate the season with its presentation of the UFL Championship game for the second consecutive year on June 13 at 3 p.m.





The Full Schedule:

Week 1:

Saturday, March 28 - 12:00 PM ET - DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks - ESPN

Sunday, March 29 - 8:00 PM ET - Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm - ESPN

Week 2:

Saturday, April 4 - 8:00 PM ET - Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm - ESPN

Sunday, April 5 - 12:00 PM ET - Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers - ESPN2

Week 3:

Saturday, April 11 - 12:00 PM ET - Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders - ESPN

Sunday, April 12 - 12:00 PM ET - Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades - ABC

Sunday, April 12 - 3:00 PM ET - Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks - ABC

Week 4:

Thursday, April 16 - 8:00 PM ET - Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers - ESPN App

Saturday, April 18 - 12:30 PM ET - St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders - ABC

Week 5:

Saturday, April 25 - 7:00 PM ET - St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm - ESPN

Sunday, April 26 - 12:00 PM ET - Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers - ABC

Sunday, April 26 - 3:00 PM ET - Louisville Kings at Dallas Renegades - ABC

Week 6:

Saturday, May 2 - 12:00 PM ET - Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders - ABC

Week 7:

Saturday, May 9 - 8:00 PM ET - Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions - ESPN

Week 8:

Saturday, May 16 - 12:00 PM ET - DC Defenders at Louisville Kings - ABC

Saturday, May 16 - 3:00 PM ET - Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks - ABC

Week 9:

Saturday, May 23 - 3:00 PM ET - Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators - ABC

Sunday, May 24 - 7:00 PM ET - St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers - ESPN2

Week 10:

Saturday, May 30 - 3:00 PM ET - Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions - ESPN 2

Sunday, May 31 - 12:00 PM ET - Orlando Storm at DC Defenders - ABC

UFL Playoffs

Sunday, June 7 - 3:00 PM ET - Game #1 TBD vs. TBD - ABC

UFL Championship

Saturday, June 13 - 3:00 PM ET - TBD vs. TBD - ABC



All About The League:

The United Football League (UFL) is a professional American football spring league that began play in March 2024.

It was created through the merger of two prior spring leagues - the XFL and the United States Football League (USFL) - with the goal of unifying spring football and growing the sport beyond the NFL season.

The whole league is owned by a joint venture including Fox, RedBird Capital, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Impact Capital.

Beginning with this 2026 season, the UFL teams will no longer be divided into two conferences, but will compete as a united eight-team league with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season. The full season consists of 43 games.