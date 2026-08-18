ESPN's Fantasy Focus Football Podcast to Host Live Recording Session Later This Week
Fans can get their tickets to watch a live recording session now.
A special live recording of ESPN's Fantasy Focus Football podcase is set to take place later this week in New York City, and fans are invited to attend.
What's Happening:
- ESPN Fantasy Football, the Official Fantasy Game of the NFL, kicks off the 2026 fantasy season in the Big Apple with Fantasy Focus LIVE!
- Fans are invited to bring all their Fantasy Football questions and enjoy a lively conversation with Field Yates, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp, and Liz Loza.
- Whether you're a Fantasy novice or a decorated League Manager, these fantasy experts are sure to set you and your team up for success.
- Tickets can be picked up at the official website, and each ticket includes the show, a meet & greet, snacks, and exclusive apparel and SWAG for the event.
- The Fantasy Focus LIVE! live podcast recording will take place at Racket (a live music and private event venue in Chelsea) in New York City on August 20th at 7:00 PM ET. Doors open at 6:00 PM ET.
The Podcast:
- The podcast features ESPN’s roster of award-winning fantasy football analysts and experts such as Field Yates, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Mike Clay and many others, who provide daily content to keep fans apprised of all the news and information regarding their players throughout the fantasy football season.
- From Karabell’s preseason "Do Not Draft" list to Clay’s weekly playbook and Matt Bowen’s trend watch, fans can expect the most updated projections, rankings and analysis that will enable them to build the best lineups possible.
- Additionally, The ESPN Fantasy Football show, Fantasy Football Now, is being renamed to Fantasy Focus Countdown beginning this season to align to the Fantasy Focus and Countdown ESPN brands. The show has an updated look and will continue running weekly on ESPN2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
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