ESPN's Fantasy Focus Football Podcast to Host Live Recording Session Later This Week

A special live recording of ESPN's Fantasy Focus Football podcase is set to take place later this week in New York City, and fans are invited to attend.

What's Happening:

Whether you're a Fantasy novice or a decorated League Manager, these fantasy experts are sure to set you and your team up for success.

Fans are invited to bring all their Fantasy Football questions and enjoy a lively conversation with Field Yates, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp, and Liz Loza.

ESPN Fantasy Football, the Official Fantasy Game of the NFL, kicks off the 2026 fantasy season in the Big Apple with Fantasy Focus LIVE!

The Podcast:

The podcast features ESPN’s roster of award-winning fantasy football analysts and experts such as Field Yates, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Mike Clay and many others, who provide daily content to keep fans apprised of all the news and information regarding their players throughout the fantasy football season.

From Karabell’s preseason "Do Not Draft" list to Clay’s weekly playbook and Matt Bowen’s trend watch, fans can expect the most updated projections, rankings and analysis that will enable them to build the best lineups possible.